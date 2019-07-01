Getty Images

An American ex-pat’s observations of the London Series

By Craig CalcaterraJul 1, 2019, 8:27 AM EDT
Ron Rollins has been a reader and commenter of mine since back in 2007 when I was writing my old Blogspot blog. He’s from Missouri and is a Cardinals fan from way, way back, but he has been living and working in England for over ten years now. You will not be surprised, then, that Ron was excited about Major League Baseball making an appearance nearby.

How excited? Back in January he told me, “I got tickets for both games. Only cost me a kidney and my soul.” He said he paid £150 for seats that were not as good as nosebleed seats. “They’re eye balls popping out of the head in the vacuum of space seats,” he said. Which, hey, you do what you have to do when you’re starved for live baseball.

I hadn’t talked to Ron since then but he messaged me early this morning to give me his take on the London Series from the perspective of a hardcore American baseball fan. Some of his observations reflect well on Major League Baseball and how they handled everything in London, particularly how they orchestrated the off-field action and the spectacle and events surrounding the game. Some of it not so well, particularly the ticket prices and what that meant for the crowd that showed up.

Take it away, Ron:

  • 115,000 fans over both games. Of the people I encountered, over half were Brits. There were Japanese, Koreans, Mexicans, Cubans, Dominicans, Panamanians, Nicaraguans, Americans, Canadians, Brits, Dutch, Belgians, Italians, and Swedes, that I heard or spoke to;
  • I spoke to a lot of Dutch people. The games should have been there, as the Netherlands has much more of a baseball history and passion than the British, and have put 27 players in the majors. I talked to one Dutch guy who had worked in New York for a year and went to about 50 games. He’s a huge Yankees fan. His wife had twins boys. He named the first one Alex, in honor of Rodriguez. The second one is named Derek. Because he is number two;
  • The British were very much into the game and have a good understanding of the game. Very few people needed something explained to them. They are fascinated by the ‘stolen base’;
  • I saw a jersey from every major league team, and one from Montreal. I only saw a single jersey for five teams, but for all the others there were multiple instances of people wearing jerseys. I might have seen more if had not been sitting at the bar with the Dutch drinking beer while everyone walked by outside;
  • I also jerseys from the Dominican Republic, Japan, Panama, Venezuela, Great Britain, India, the Netherlands, and Italy. And at least seven from local British teams. So MLB can take their Yankees/Red Sox fetish and shove it. People came for the game, not the teams playing;
  • That being said, there were obviously an abundance of Red Sox and Yankees fans, many of them who did come for the game. I talked to a group of Yankees/Red Sox fans who had known each for years. They flew in for the game. And after the game, were going straight to Heathrow to fly home again. Some people live in a different world than me;
  • The atmosphere was great. It was liking being at a playoff game, and was no different an experience than being in the states. As far as the off-field action and the spectacle, they did a great job. The joint national anthems were particularly good and went over really well. They had a grade school choir sing the anthems. During the anthems, most people, of all nationalities, stood, up took their hats off, and did the right thing. Better than I’ve seen in the states the last few times I went to a game;
  • The field on Saturday night wasn’t an issue, but there were some problems on Sunday. A lot of foul ground, so some balls that weren’t caught. It looked liked the infielders had some issues on foul pop-ups. It looked like they kept expecting to run out of room, but weren’t coming to fence. They actually overran some pop-ups. I think that would normally be were the fence would stop them and they could wait on the ball, but the fact that they could keep running threw off their timing. One issue on Saturday. There was a ball hit to center field that Jackie Bradley Jr. normally would have caught, but I think he hit the warning track a lot sooner than he was expecting and pulled up, letting the ball fall in. It should have been caught, but I think it was a timing issue again;
  • The short centerfield (385 feet) only came into play on the ball mentioned above for Bradley, and two home runs. Michael Chavis and Didi Gregorius, if I remember. They both would have hit the wall in a normal field, but I don’t think they would have been caught. There were just hit too hard. There were no monster home runs, just a lot of hard hit line drives. Kind of like Philadelphia and Cincinnati, but that doesn’t explain the rest of the offensive explosion;
  • MLB hooched it with the tickets. They got greedy. While I had tickets already I was curious so I checked online Saturday night as I was walking into the park. There were a few hundred tickets still left on sale, many at face value or lower. I know a lot of people who would have went, even out of curiosity, but were priced out. Less is more. If the tickets had been even £5 ($6.43) cheaper, they would have sold a lot of those seats. £10 cheaper and they could have sold out. They made the money, but the empty seats didn’t look good. About 75% of the mezzanine level was empty on Sunday. I’m sure the tickets were sold and counted for attendance, but selling high-priced tickets to the beautiful people who didn’t come doesn’t look as good as butts in seats;
  • This carried over into me trying to unload an extra ticket I had. I listed it on StubHub to try and resell it, but had no luck. I tried all day to give it away, and other people were giving away tickets for various reasons as well. As I was walking into the stadium, I got an e-mail that someone had bought it 3 minutes before game time, so I sold it to him and I bought him a beer. He’s a Nicaraguan living in Belgium who is a big fan. He called his Dad back home to tell him about it. His Dad has never left Nicaragua and neither one of them had ever seen an MLB game. So I had to buy him another beer. On Sunday, a Brit I know called and asked if I had any other free tickets. While I was talking to him, a lady from Egypt heard me and said she had a free ticket, so I passed her the phone. The guy got a better seat than me for free. So I bought myself a few beers to get over the pain. Ex-pats are cool like that;
  • I talked to a young British couple who were thrilled to be there. They were actual fans of the game. They brought their 2-year old son, so they can get him immersed in the baseball culture as early as possible. They weren’t so happy that they had to pay full price for a seat for a kid who was going to sit on his mother’s lap the entire day. Overall there were not a lot of kids at the games. This is not surprising due to the cost. It is surprising, though, due to the fact that the UK does have a Little League, and there was a Little League tournament featuring international teams going on in London this past week. Some free tickets for the kids spread out in the outfield would have been huge. A missed opportunity again, because kids don’t buy things and Major League Baseball doesn’t seem all that interested in people who don’t buy things;
  • That said, except for ticketing and pricing, MLB did everything right. Can’t fault them for much of anything. They nailed it. It was baseball. Pure and simple;
  • The problem is, though, they probably think it was a success because they made a lot of money and sold a lot of merchandise. But that’s not why it was a success. It was a success because baseball fans got to watch major league baseball. I talked to ex-pats who had been in Europe for way longer than me and hadn’t seen games since they were kids. I talked to Brits who had been waiting as long as they had been fans to see a game. I talked to Europeans who feel that MLB caters to other countries and ignores that fact that every country in Europe has a baseball league, and Europeans are started to get signed;
  • Overall, A+ for the weekend. But the tickets take it to an A-;

Thanks for the report, Ron. Sounds like, overall, it was a success, but it could’ve been made perfect with some variations in the ticket pricing. I guess we’ll see next year when the Cubs and Cardinals take over London Stadium.

And That Happened: Sunday’s Scores and Highlights

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 1, 2019, 5:30 AM EDT
Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Yankees 12, Red Sox 8: The London games were successful in certain respects. They were successful as a phenomenon. As an event. As a first step into a new baseball landscape. As a celebration for and of the small but passionate group of baseball fans in a country where baseball has never been appreciated beyond that small and passionate group of baseball fans. Kudos to MLB for pulling all that off. It’s a worthy thing to do and from what I can tell they did a good job of making it happen. No one I’ve heard talking about it who experienced has had any major complaints.

From a purely from a baseball perspective, however, it was terrible. Two ugly, sloppy games with bad pitching, bad defense, bad base running and nothing really to recommend it beyond some big dingers which, obviously, are not something that is in short supply in 2019. In the end, fifty runs were scored and two games with no extra innings amounted to over nine hours of baseball. Whether it was jet lag, or the distractions of a big festival, or the aerodynamics of the ballpark, or everyone just sorta bringing their C-game at the same time or, perhaps, an extra-extra juiced ball, these were ugly contests that on their own probably didn’t do a lot to create a ton of new baseball fans.

I ended up turning this one off in the middle innings, in fact, because the broadcast was simply terrible, even by ESPN standards. I didn’t miss much. Games that turn on nine-run innings like this one did are super fun for a fan of the team that scores the nine runs but it’s rarely an aesthetic gem. In other news, the Red Sox may want to investigate putting a bullpen together.

Mets 8, Braves 5: The Mets get a lot of heat for their bullpen meltdowns but the Braves are no slouches in that department and showed what they’re capable of here. A Freddie Freeman RBI double made it 5-3 Braves heading into the eighth but then the Mets plated five, thanks to a Todd Frazier solo homer, a two-run RBI single from Jeff McNeil and then a two-run double from Pete Alonso. With that a seven-game Mets losing streak comes to an end, freeing up New York sports fan angst to be fully leveled at the Knicks.

Brewers 2, Pirates 1: Zach Davies allowed only one run while pitching into the sixth and he also [all together now] helped his own cause by singling in a run. Eric Thames put the Brewers over with a leadoff homer in the eighth. In other news, Yasmani Grandal was one of the Brewers selected for the All-Star Game. Here was his comment on that:

“I was looking forward to going on the lake for about three days and not doing anything. But I guess Cleveland has somewhat of a lake too. It could be an ocean. I don’t know.”

Makes you think, man.

Indians 2, Orioles 0: Shane Bieber was dominant, striking out 11 and allowing only three hits in eight shutout innings. Carlos Santana singled in both of the Indians runs. This one salvaged a series that very much needed salvaging for Cleveland after they were beat 13-0 on both Friday AND Saturday.

Royals 7, Blue Jays 6: Jorge Soler homered, reached base three times and drove in two, Whit Merrifield reached base three times and Alex Gordon drove in a pair of runs as the Royals salvage one. Justin Smoak homered twice for the Blue Jays in a losing cause. Aaron Sanchez was staked to an early 5-1 lead and ended up getting rocked for six runs in three innings. He’s got a 6.31 ERA now. 2016 seems like a million years ago.

Rays 6, Rangers 2: Blake Snell had been rocked all month long coming into this one, having given up 23 earned runs in 17.1 innings in five starts, but he figured it out here, striking out 12 Rangers in six innings of two-run ball. The Rays close the book on June having gone 13-16. Not great, but could’ve been worse.

Nationals 2, Tigers 1: Max Schezer came back to Detroit to remind Tigers fans of what used to be. And, maybe, what still could’ve been if some different decisions had been made. Either way, he was fantastic, allowing one run over eight and striking out 14. The Tigers’ starter — Jordan Zimmermann — also faced his old team and also had a nice day (6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER), but just not nice enough. Anthony Rendon homered to help the Nats take two of three.

Reds 8, Cubs 6: Eugenio Suárez hit a 450+ foot homer and Phillip Ervin and Nick Senzel drove in two runs each for the Reds, who are often called the Redlegs but, in this game, it was literally true:

Kinda like it?

Phillies 13, Marlins 6: Bryce Harper homered and had two run-scoring singles, finishing with four RBI on the day, as the Phillies avoid being swept by the Marlins. Again. Jean Segura and Cesar Hernandez each had three hits. Brad Miller hit a homer and drove in another on a single. Seventeen hits in all, including a two-run single from starter Jake Arrieta.

Astros 6, Mariners 1: Gerrit Cole did Gerrit Cole things, which usually means striking out like ten dudes. Here he did it while allowing only one run in seven innings of work. Yordan Álvarez came back from a couple of days off with a bum knee and drove in three runs. Houston sweeps the M’s. They’re 9-1 against Seattle this year, in fact.

Dodgers 10, Rockies 5: Joc Pederson had three hits and three RBI, Matt Beaty doubled twice and drove in two and the Dodgers earned a split of the four-game set. The Dodgers finished a seven-game road trip 3-4, which I suppose qualifies as a rough patch for them.

Giants 10 Diamondbacks 4: Kevin Pillar homered, had four hits in all and drove in five runs, Buster Posey had three hits and Madison Bumgarner allowed one run in seven innings and struck out nine, continuing what has been a successful trade deadline audition of late.

Athletics 12, Angels 3:  Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer, a triple and a three-run double on his six-RBI day. He hit that double in the same inning in which he also hit a triple. Shohei Ohtani hit two homers for the Angels in a losing cause. The Angels dropped all three at home to the A’s, in fact, which is not what you wanna do when there’s at least a glimpse of light of contention. The A’s, meanwhile, have won five of six overall.

White Sox 4, Twins 3:  Lucas Giolito allowed one hit in five shutout innings to gain his 11th win on the season. Yoan Moncada backed him with a 3-for-4, 1-dinger, two-RBI day. James McCann and Jon Jay also drove in runs for the Pale Hose.

Cardinals 5 Padres 3: The Padres blew a 3-0 lead and it went to extras where Matt Wieters hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning to help the Cards salvage one in the three-game set and snap a five-game losing streak.