White Sox to promote top prospect Dylan Cease

The White Sox will send top pitching prospect Dylan Cease to the mound during Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Tigers, per an official announcement. Cease has already been added to the 40-man roster, but has yet to make his MLB debut this year.
The 23-year-old right-hander currently ranks third-best in the White Sox system and 18th-best in the league. He was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte at the outset of the 2019 season and has pitched to mixed results with a 5-2 record in 15 starts and a 4.48 ERA, 4.2 BB/9, and 9.6 SO/9 across 68 1/3 innings so far. Although his adjustment to a higher caliber of competition has been a little bit slower than the White Sox might have liked to see, his track record at Single-A and Double-A — and the above-average fastball/curveball combo that earned him top billing in the first place — may point to future success in the majors.
According to comments given by manager Rick Renteria on Sunday, the club doesn’t intend to shelve Cease after his spot start on Wednesday. Barring disaster, it looks like the young righty will slot into the rotation on a regular basis, helping fill out the back part of a pitching staff that currently features fellow right-handers Lucas Giolito, Iván Nova, and Reynaldo López and lefty Ross Detwiler. Entering Sunday, the rotation collectively ranks just 22nd in the league with a 5.43 ERA and 3.8 fWAR this season.
Yankees starter Luis Severino appears no closer to making his season debut with the team, according to recent reports from manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman. The right-hander suffered a bout of right rotator cuff inflammation prior to the start of spring training, and had finally started to work his way back to a throwing routine when he was sidelined with additional discomfort. An MRI revealed that he was only “about 90 percent healed,” and the Yankees have since said that they plan to keep him on the shelf until he makes a full recovery.
Whether the club should have seen the writing on the wall is another question. “In hindsight, an MRI probably would have been warranted,” Cashman told reporters Sunday. “He doesn’t like going in the MRI tube.”
Though Cashman admitted the Yankees made a mistake in rushing the starter back into pitching activity without undergoing additional tests, the damage has already been done. Now, it looks like Severino won’t be cleared to return to the rotation until late August, assuming he doesn’t run into further complications during his recovery.
George A. King III of the New York Post points out that the righty will still have to complete six weeks’ worth of spring training before slotting back into the rotation, and it’s not certain that he’ll be able to produce the sub-3.00 ERA and 5.0+ fWAR the Yankees are used to seeing from him, either. In 2018, the 25-year-old earned his second All-Star and Cy Young Award nominations by pitching to some career-high marks with a 19-8 record in 32 starts and a 3.39 ERA, 2.2 BB/9, 10.3 SO/9, and 5.5 fWAR across 191 1/3 innings.