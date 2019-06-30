Santana, Guerrero, Yelich, Alonso, Bell to participate in 2019 Home Run Derby

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Five of the eight slots for the 2019 Home Run Derby have been filled, MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan reports. The Indians’ Carlos Santana, the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Brewers’ Christian Yelich, the Mets’ Pete Alonso, and the Pirates’ Josh Bell will take their hacks in the contest on Monday, July 8 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

In his return to Cleveland, Santana has clearly been his team’s best hitter, a no-brainer to represent his city. Entering Sunday, he was batting .291/.411/.536 with 18 home runs and 48 RBI in 348 plate appearances.

Yelich and Alonso are No. 1 and No. 2 in home runs with 29 and 28, respectively. Bell has 22 round-trippers. Guerrero got off to a slow start following his major league debut in late April, but has brought his OPS up around the league average with eight home runs in 225 plate appearances.

The Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. is also believed to be participating, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Acuña has performed well in his sophomore season, posting an .876 OPS with 19 home runs in 381 PA.

The rest of the field will be confirmed by 10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Follow @Baer_Bill