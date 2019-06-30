Santana, Guerrero, Yelich, Alonso, Bell to participate in 2019 Home Run Derby

Five of the eight slots for the 2019 Home Run Derby have been filled, MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan reports. The Indians’ Carlos Santana, the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Brewers’ Christian Yelich, the Mets’ Pete Alonso, and the Pirates’ Josh Bell will take their hacks in the contest on Monday, July 8 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
In his return to Cleveland, Santana has clearly been his team’s best hitter, a no-brainer to represent his city. Entering Sunday, he was batting .291/.411/.536 with 18 home runs and 48 RBI in 348 plate appearances.
Yelich and Alonso are No. 1 and No. 2 in home runs with 29 and 28, respectively. Bell has 22 round-trippers. Guerrero got off to a slow start following his major league debut in late April, but has brought his OPS up around the league average with eight home runs in 225 plate appearances.
The Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. is also believed to be participating, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Acuña has performed well in his sophomore season, posting an .876 OPS with 19 home runs in 381 PA.
The rest of the field will be confirmed by 10 PM ET on Wednesday.
Outfielder Stephen Piscotty is headed to the injured list, the Athletics announced Sunday. Piscotty was removed from Saturday’s game against the Angels with a right knee sprain and may have sustained additional damage, for which he’s expected to undergo further evaluation on Monday.
The outfielder was forced to make a swift exit on Saturday after twisting his knee on a slide at second base during the sixth inning. Moments after lacing a single into left field, he sprinted toward second in an attempt to stretch the play into a double, but collided with Luis Rengifo at the bag and caught his foot on the base as he made the turn.
The severity of the sprain has yet to be determined, though there was some speculation that Piscotty may have torn something during the incident. Pending the results of Monday’s MRI, the club should have an idea of his recovery timetable in the next few days. The 28-year-old is currently batting .242/.306/.391 with nine home runs and a .696 OPS across 328 plate appearances in his second campaign with the A’s.
In a corresponding move, infielder/outfielder Franklin Barreto was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and is slated to start at second base for the team on Sunday. Barreto has bounced in and out of the 25-man roster a few times this year and currently holds a .296/.379/.549 batting line, 12 home runs, and a .927 OPS in 318 PA at the Triple-A level.