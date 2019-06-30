Max Scherzer strikes out 14 vs. Tigers

The resurgent Nationals took care of business against the Tigers on Sunday, winning the series finale 2-1. Kurt Suzuki provided an RBI single in the fourth inning and Anthony Rendon broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth with a solo homer.

Starter Max Scherzer continued to dominate on the mound, striking out 14 batters over eight innings of one run ball against his former team. He scattered four hits and no walks on 115 pitches. It’s the fourth consecutive start in which Scherzer has accrued double-digit strikeouts.

Scherzer is now carrying an 8-5 record with a 2.43 ERA and a 170/22 K/BB ratio in 122 1/3 innings on the year. Among qualified starters, only Hyun-Jin Ryu (1.83), Mike Soroka (2.13), and Mike Minor (2.40) have a better ERA.

Now one game over .500, the Nationals’ upcoming schedule is quite favorable. They’ll host the Marlins and Royals for three games apiece, then head out on the road for three games against the Phillies and two against the Orioles before finishing up with a four-game set against the Braves.

