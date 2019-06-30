Max Scherzer strikes out 14 vs. Tigers

The resurgent Nationals took care of business against the Tigers on Sunday, winning the series finale 2-1. Kurt Suzuki provided an RBI single in the fourth inning and Anthony Rendon broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth with a solo homer.
Starter Max Scherzer continued to dominate on the mound, striking out 14 batters over eight innings of one run ball against his former team. He scattered four hits and no walks on 115 pitches. It’s the fourth consecutive start in which Scherzer has accrued double-digit strikeouts.
Scherzer is now carrying an 8-5 record with a 2.43 ERA and a 170/22 K/BB ratio in 122 1/3 innings on the year. Among qualified starters, only Hyun-Jin Ryu (1.83), Mike Soroka (2.13), and Mike Minor (2.40) have a better ERA.
Now one game over .500, the Nationals’ upcoming schedule is quite favorable. They’ll host the Marlins and Royals for three games apiece, then head out on the road for three games against the Phillies and two against the Orioles before finishing up with a four-game set against the Braves.
Five of the eight slots for the 2019 Home Run Derby have been filled, MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan reports. The Indians’ Carlos Santana, the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Brewers’ Christian Yelich, the Mets’ Pete Alonso, and the Pirates’ Josh Bell will take their hacks in the contest on Monday, July 8 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
In his return to Cleveland, Santana has clearly been his team’s best hitter, a no-brainer to represent his city. Entering Sunday, he was batting .291/.411/.536 with 18 home runs and 48 RBI in 348 plate appearances.
Yelich and Alonso are No. 1 and No. 2 in home runs with 29 and 28, respectively. Bell has 22 round-trippers. Guerrero got off to a slow start following his major league debut in late April, but has brought his OPS up around the league average with eight home runs in 225 plate appearances.
The Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. is also believed to be participating, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Acuña has performed well in his sophomore season, posting an .876 OPS with 19 home runs in 381 PA.
The rest of the field will be confirmed by 10 PM ET on Wednesday.