Dave Roberts tabs Hyun-Jin Ryu to start All-Star Game

National League manager Dave Roberts will start his own pitcher, Hyun-Jin Ryu, in the 2019 All-Star Game, the Dodgers announced.

Ryu, 32, was named to the NL All-Star team for the first time in his career. He’s currently 9-2 with a major league-best 1.83 ERA along with a 94/7 K/BB ratio across 103 innings of work. The lefty followed up with an impressive injury-shortened 2018 campaign with an even better and healthier 2019 thus far.

American League manager Alex Cora hasn’t yet named his starter, but we should be hearing about that soon. If you missed who’s on the rosters, here are the pitchers and reserves, and here are the starters. The Midsummer Classic will take place on Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

