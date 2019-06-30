Dave Roberts tabs Hyun-Jin Ryu to start All-Star Game

National League manager Dave Roberts will start his own pitcher, Hyun-Jin Ryu, in the 2019 All-Star Game, the Dodgers announced.
Ryu, 32, was named to the NL All-Star team for the first time in his career. He’s currently 9-2 with a major league-best 1.83 ERA along with a 94/7 K/BB ratio across 103 innings of work. The lefty followed up with an impressive injury-shortened 2018 campaign with an even better and healthier 2019 thus far.
American League manager Alex Cora hasn’t yet named his starter, but we should be hearing about that soon. If you missed who’s on the rosters, here are the pitchers and reserves, and here are the starters. The Midsummer Classic will take place on Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
The Mets announced on Thursday afternoon that outfielder Carlos Gómez has been designated for assignment to make room for pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who has been activated off of the 10-day injured list to start Sunday night’s game against the Braves.
Gómez, 33, hit a light .198/.278/.337 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 99 plate appearances since joining the Mets in mid-May. It seems likely Gómez will pass through waivers. If he does, he can choose to stay in the Mets’ organization by accepting an assignment to Triple-A Syracuse.
Syndergaard, 26, suffered a strained hamstring two weeks ago during a start against the Cardinals. Now back in the fold, he will look to improve on his 4.55 ERA. His peripherals, including a 93/24 K/BB ratio across 95 innings, suggest better results going forward.