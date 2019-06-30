Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Carlos Gómez designated for assignment

By Bill BaerJun 30, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT
The Mets announced on Thursday afternoon that outfielder Carlos Gómez has been designated for assignment to make room for pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who has been activated off of the 10-day injured list to start Sunday night’s game against the Braves.

Gómez, 33, hit a light .198/.278/.337 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 99 plate appearances since joining the Mets in mid-May. It seems likely Gómez will pass through waivers. If he does, he can choose to stay in the Mets’ organization by accepting an assignment to Triple-A Syracuse.

Syndergaard, 26, suffered a strained hamstring two weeks ago during a start against the Cardinals. Now back in the fold, he will look to improve on his 4.55 ERA. His peripherals, including a 93/24 K/BB ratio across 95 innings, suggest better results going forward.

2019 All-Star Game reserves and pitchers announced

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 30, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT
The starters for the 2019 All-Star Game were announced on Thursday. Mike Trout and Nolan Arenado were among the big names selected by fans. The rest of the rosters — reserves and pitchers — were just announced on ESPN.

American League Reserves

C – James McCann, White Sox
1B – José Abreu, White Sox
2B – Tommy La Stella, Angels
2B – Whit Merrifield, Royals
3B – Matt Chapman, Athletics
SS – Francisco Lindor, Indians
OF – Austin Meadows, Rays
OF – Joey Gallo, Rangers
OF – Mookie Betts, Red Sox
DH – Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners
DH – J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

Notable Omissions: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; Max Kepler, Twins; Gleyber Torres, Yankees; Luke Voit, Yankees

American League Pitchers

SP – Justin Verlander, Astros
SP – Gerrit Cole, Astros
SP – John Means, Orioles
SP – Lucas Giolito, White Sox
SP – Charlie Morton, Rays
SP – Jake Odorizzi, Twins
SP – Mike Minor, Rangers
SP – Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays
RP – Ryan Pressly, Astros
RP – Shane Greene, Tigers
RP – Brad Hand, Indians
RP – Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

Notable Omissions: José Berríos, Twins; Ken Giles, Blue Jays; Alex Colomé, White Sox

In the American League, the Astros have the most representatives with six. The Yankees, Rangers, Indians, and White Sox have three each.

National League Reserves

C – J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
C – Yasmani Grandal, Brewers
1B – Pete Alonso, Mets
1B – Josh Bell, Pirates
2B – Mike Moustakas, Brewers
3B – Anthony Rendon, Nationals
3B – Kris Bryant, Cubs
SS – Trevor Story, Rockies
SS – Paul DeJong, Cardinals
OF – Jeff McNeil, Mets
OF – Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
OF – David Dahl, Rockies

Notable Omissions: Max Muncy, Dodgers; Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks; Manny Machado, Padres

National League Pitchers

SP – Luis Castillo, Reds
SP – Mike Soroka, Braves
SP – Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
SP – Walker Buehler, Dodgers
SP – Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers
SP – Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
SP – Jacob deGrom, Mets
SP – Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks
SP – Max Scherzer, Nationals
RP – Will Smith, Giants
RP – Kirby Yates, Padres
RP – Josh Hader, Brewers

Notable Omissions: Zach Eflin, Phillies; Tanner Roark, Reds; Felipe Vázquez, Pirates

In the National League, the Rockies, Dodgers, and Brewers tied for the most representatives with four. The Mets, Braves, and Cubs had three each.