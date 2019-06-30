Brendan McKay loses perfecto in MLB debut

Brendan McKay’s MLB debut was nearly perfect. It’s not often that a pitching prospect can translate superlative minor league results to the majors, but McKay managed to stun the competition there as well, firing 5 1/3 perfect innings in the Rays’ 5-2 win over the Rangers.
After pitching to a pristine 1.08 ERA, 2.2 BB/9, and 9.4 SO/9 in Triple-A Durham, the 23-year-old southpaw was recalled for his first big league gig on Saturday. Against a noisy Rangers’ lineup — one that hadn’t taken a loss in six straight games — McKay delivered five scoreless innings, retiring 13 straight batters before getting his first MLB strikeout in the fifth.
Eventually, however, McKay’s luck ran out. He induced a fly out from Asdrubal Cabrera to start the sixth inning, then watched Danny Santana grab an 0-1 curveball and return it to right field for a single, the Rangers’ first of the game. In the next at-bat, the lefty labored through a nine-pitch battle against Shin-Soo Choo and wound up issuing his first walk of the afternoon, too. By the time he wrapped up his first major-league outing at the end of the sixth, he had one hit, one walk, and three strikeouts under his belt — a little shy of perfect, but hardly shabby for such a highly-anticipated debut.
The Rays, meanwhile, supplemented the rookie’s efforts with an RBI double from Joey Wendle and a handful of home runs from Avisaíl García, Willy Adames, and Travis d'Arnaud. The win boosted them to a 47-36 record, still good for second place in the AL East and a full seven games behind the first-place Yankees.
Yankees starter Luis Severino appears no closer to making his season debut with the team, according to recent reports from manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman. The right-hander suffered a bout of right rotator cuff inflammation prior to the start of spring training, and had finally started to work his way back to a throwing routine when he was sidelined with additional discomfort. An MRI revealed that he was only “about 90 percent healed,” and the Yankees have since said that they plan to keep him on the shelf until he makes a full recovery.
Whether the club should have seen the writing on the wall is another question. “In hindsight, an MRI probably would have been warranted,” Cashman told reporters Sunday. “He doesn’t like going in the MRI tube.”
Though Cashman admitted the Yankees made a mistake in rushing the starter back into pitching activity without undergoing additional tests, the damage has already been done. Now, it looks like Severino won’t be cleared to return to the rotation until late August, assuming he doesn’t run into further complications during his recovery.
George A. King III of the New York Post points out that the righty will still have to complete six weeks’ worth of spring training before slotting back into the rotation, and it’s not certain that he’ll be able to produce the sub-3.00 ERA and 5.0+ fWAR the Yankees are used to seeing from him, either. In 2018, the 25-year-old earned his second All-Star and Cy Young Award nominations by pitching to some career-high marks with a 19-8 record in 32 starts and a 3.39 ERA, 2.2 BB/9, 10.3 SO/9, and 5.5 fWAR across 191 1/3 innings.