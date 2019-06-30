Athletics place Stephen Piscotty on 10-day injured list

Outfielder Stephen Piscotty is headed to the injured list, the Athletics announced Sunday. Piscotty was removed from Saturday’s game against the Angels with a right knee sprain and may have sustained additional damage, for which he’s expected to undergo further evaluation on Monday.

The outfielder was forced to make a swift exit on Saturday after twisting his knee on a slide at second base during the sixth inning. Moments after lacing a single into left field, he sprinted toward second in an attempt to stretch the play into a double, but collided with Luis Rengifo at the bag and caught his foot on the base as he made the turn.

The severity of the sprain has yet to be determined, though there was some speculation that Piscotty may have torn something during the incident. Pending the results of Monday’s MRI, the club should have an idea of his recovery timetable in the next few days. The 28-year-old is currently batting .242/.306/.391 with nine home runs and a .696 OPS across 328 plate appearances in his second campaign with the A’s.

In a corresponding move, infielder/outfielder Franklin Barreto was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and is slated to start at second base for the team on Sunday. Barreto has bounced in and out of the 25-man roster a few times this year and currently holds a .296/.379/.549 batting line, 12 home runs, and a .927 OPS in 318 PA at the Triple-A level.