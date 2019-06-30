2019 All-Star Game reserves and pitchers announced

The Mets announced on Thursday afternoon that outfielder Carlos Gómez has been designated for assignment to make room for pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who has been activated off of the 10-day injured list to start Sunday night’s game against the Braves.

Gómez, 33, hit a light .198/.278/.337 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 99 plate appearances since joining the Mets in mid-May. It seems likely Gómez will pass through waivers. If he does, he can choose to stay in the Mets’ organization by accepting an assignment to Triple-A Syracuse.

Syndergaard, 26, suffered a strained hamstring two weeks ago during a start against the Cardinals. Now back in the fold, he will look to improve on his 4.55 ERA. His peripherals, including a 93/24 K/BB ratio across 95 innings, suggest better results going forward.

