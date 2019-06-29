Reds, Cubs benches clear after Pedro Strop plunks Yasiel Puig

Things got a bit testy during the last few innings of the Cubs’ 6-0 win over the Reds on Saturday, culminating in a benches-clearing face-off between Cubs reliever Pedro Strop and Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig.
In the bottom of the eighth, Strop stepped in for Steve Cishek to preserve the Cubs’ five-run lead. With two outs and zero runners on, he allowed a double to Eugenio Suárez, then hit Puig in the thigh with a 93.7-m.p.h. fastball. Puig stomped toward the mound to exchange words with Strop, flipping his bat and chucking his helmet before he reached the pitcher. He was restrained by Chicago backstop Willson Contreras and home plate umpire Mark Wegner, but the both Puig and Strop continued to jaw at each other until their teams’ respective benches and bullpens had emptied around them.
It was a fruitless fight; warnings were issued and both sides seemed to respect the umpires’ directives, at least to the extent that no ejections were deemed necessary.
In the ninth, however, tempers flared again after Dillon Maples plunked José Peraza. Reds manager David Bell emerged from the dugout to question the decision not to eject Maples but, instead of Maples, was ejected from the game himself. Any further disputes were soon tabled as the Cubs wrapped up their 6-0 win following Curt Casali‘s three-pitch swinging strikeout.
Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna is likely headed to the 10-day injured list after sustaining a worrisome finger injury during the club’s 3-1 loss to the Padres on Friday night. No formal timetable has been released for Ozuna’s return to regular playing time, nor has a replacement been named in his stead, though Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch hears that outfielder Tyler O’Neill may be promoted from Triple-A Memphis.
Ozuna, 28, sustained the injuries during the third inning of Friday’s game. He grounded into a force out, then dove back to first base in order to avoid a pickoff play by the Padres’ Eric Lauer. Upon replay, it appeared that the middle fingers of his right hand crumpled against the corner of the bag, and he laid on the basepath in obvious discomfort for several seconds before exiting the field with a team trainer.
While the full extent of his injuries has yet to be revealed, it’s clearly severe enough to warrant some time on the injured list. Per Goold, there’s some speculation that Ozuna may have fractured his middle finger during the incident. It was later determined that the pickoff attempt had been successful, and, following Ozuna’s departure, he was replaced in the lineup and on the field by left fielder Yairo Muñoz.
Through Friday, Ozuna carries a healthy .259/.331/.515 batting line with 20 home runs, 62 RBI, and an .847 OPS across 326 plate appearances. This figures to be his first stint on the IL since he was sidelined with a bout of right shoulder inflammation last fall.