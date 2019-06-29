Cubs designate Carlos González for assignment

Veteran outfielder Carlos González has been designated for assignment, the Cubs announced Saturday. In a series of corresponding moves, left-hander Cole Hamels has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, as expected, while minor league relievers Dillon Maples and Rowan Wick have been recalled from Triple-A Iowa.
González, 33, inked a minor league pact with the Cubs at the end of May. Several years removed from the impressive .290+ batting averages and 2.0+ fWAR he produced with the Rockies, the outfielder struggled to find his footing in Chicago and slumped toward a .175/.306/.300 batting line with three extra-base hits and a .606 OPS in just 49 plate appearances for the team.
Despite his waning productivity at the plate, this may not be the end of González’s time with the Cubs. Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the team would reportedly prefer that he take a minor league assignment in Triple-A Iowa if he clears waivers. Should that happen, it’ll be his choice to remain with the club or enter free agency and seek employment elsewhere.
It’s a historic weekend for the Yankees and Red Sox, who became the first teams to stage any kind of official MLB contest on European soil when they kicked off the first game of their London Series at London Stadium on Saturday.
Neither team disappointed in the first inning; on the contrary, they combined for a staggering 12 runs, earning their place as the first clubs to score 6+ runs apiece in the first inning since the Blue Jays and Athletics faced off in 1989 (h/t Elias Sports).
DJ LeMahieu was the first to strike. He pounced on an 0-1 fastball from Rick Porcello at the top of the first inning, returning it to right field for a leadoff single and inking his name in the history books as the first MLB player to record a hit of any variety in Europe. The Yankees continued to build on that early momentum with three back-to-back-to-back doubles from Luke Voit, Didi Gregorius, and Edwin Encarnación. Aaron Hicks capped the six-run spread with a two-RBI, 385-foot home run, also the first of its kind by any MLB player in Europe.
The Red Sox did their best to catch up in the bottom of the inning, banking on a Rafael Devers RBI double, Christian Vázquez sac fly, Brock Holt RBI single, and Michael Chavis three-run homer to tie their division rivals’ impressive mark. It wasn’t quite enough to take the lead, however, and with another two-run shot from Brett Gardner — this one off of a Steven Wright curveball — the Yankees managed to reclaim their advantage in the third inning.
They currently lead the Red Sox 8-6 in the fourth.