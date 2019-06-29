Cubs designate Carlos González for assignment

It’s a historic weekend for the Yankees and Red Sox, who became the first teams to stage any kind of official MLB contest on European soil when they kicked off the first game of their London Series at London Stadium on Saturday.

Neither team disappointed in the first inning; on the contrary, they combined for a staggering 12 runs, earning their place as the first clubs to score 6+ runs apiece in the first inning since the Blue Jays and Athletics faced off in 1989 (h/t Elias Sports).

DJ LeMahieu was the first to strike. He pounced on an 0-1 fastball from Rick Porcello at the top of the first inning, returning it to right field for a leadoff single and inking his name in the history books as the first MLB player to record a hit of any variety in Europe. The Yankees continued to build on that early momentum with three back-to-back-to-back doubles from Luke Voit, Didi Gregorius, and Edwin Encarnación. Aaron Hicks capped the six-run spread with a two-RBI, 385-foot home run, also the first of its kind by any MLB player in Europe.

The Red Sox did their best to catch up in the bottom of the inning, banking on a Rafael Devers RBI double, Christian Vázquez sac fly, Brock Holt RBI single, and Michael Chavis three-run homer to tie their division rivals’ impressive mark. It wasn’t quite enough to take the lead, however, and with another two-run shot from Brett Gardner — this one off of a Steven Wright curveball — the Yankees managed to reclaim their advantage in the third inning.

They currently lead the Red Sox 8-6 in the fourth.