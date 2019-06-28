Rockies may pull Wade Davis from closer spot

Rockies closer Wade Davis may be on thin ice, according to comments from manager Bud Black on Friday. Black told reporters that the club is “contemplating changes at the back of the bullpen,” which could mean Davis is due for a demotion in the near future.

It hasn’t been an easy road for the 33-year-old righty this year. On Thursday night, he took his third loss of the season after surrendering a go-ahead single to Chris Taylor in the ninth. Kiké Hernández followed up with a three-run shot, leaving the Rockies in the dust as the Dodgers took a 12-8 lead for the win.

Admittedly, that loss came on the heels of back-to-back saves, but Davis hasn’t exactly showcased the kind of consistency Colorado is looking for. Through Thursday’s performance, he’s pitched to a 6.00 ERA with 11 saves, a 6.0 BB/9, and 9.0 SO/9 across 24 innings. And, though his poor showing on the mound can be partially attributed to a strained left oblique and a three-week stay on the injured list, it’s unclear just how long the Rockies are willing to wait for him to return to the sub-3.00 ERA and 2.0+ fWAR that helped drive his three-year, $52-million deal in 2017.

While it doesn’t appear Black has a replacement in mind yet — at least, not one he’s publicly announced — fellow righty Scott Oberg may be poised to take Davis’ slot after turning in a much more impressive 2.04 ERA, 3.6 BB/9, and 9.8 SO/9 through 39 2/3 innings for the team. Per FanGraphs, the Rockies’ bullpen currently ranks seventh in the National League and 16th overall with a collective 4.54 ERA and 1.4 fWAR in 2019.