Rays to call up two-way player Brendan McKay

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Tampa Bay Rays plan to call up two-way player Brendan McKay this weekend. He’s expected to take the mound as the Rays starter on Saturday against Texas.

McKay, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft and a top-20 prospect , started his professional career playing first base and pitching. More recently the Rays have made him a pitcher/DH in order to keep things simple. His arm is pretty far ahead of his bat thus far in his minor league career, however, so expect the Rays to focus on that part of his game.

As a pitcher this year he went 3-0 with a 1.30 ERA, striking out 62 in 43.2 innings at Double-A Montgomery and 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA, striking out 26 in 25 innings for Triple-A Durham. As a hitter he stunk up the joint while at Montgomery but has a line of .265/.400/.551 with four home runs in 60 plate appearances since his promotion to Triple-A which ain’t too shabby.

