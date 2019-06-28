Futures Game rosters announced

Major League Baseball just announced the rosters of the Futures Game which, this year, pits the top AL prospects against the top NL prospects, eschewing the old “U.S. vs. the World” model from the past.

Also different this year: the game will only be seven-innings long. It will also be played in the evening instead of the afternoon so at least people will not have to decide if they want to watch it or an actual major league game being played at the same time. First pitch is 7PM-ish on MLB Network, Sunday July 7.

The teams feature a combined 24 former first round draft picks, one player picked in Competitive Balance Round A, seven second round picks, two third round picks, two fifth round picks, and two seventh round picks. Among the 24 first round picks, seven were selected in the 2018 Draft, nine in the 2017 Draft and eight in the 2016 Draft. There are also 15 internationally-born players representing nine different countries and territories. The Dominican Republic is represented by five players, followed by Colombia (2), Cuba (2) and Puerto Rico (2). Canada, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela are each represented by one player. Here are the rosters:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

