Futures Game rosters announced

By Craig CalcaterraJun 28, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
Major League Baseball just announced the rosters of the Futures Game which, this year, pits the top AL prospects against the top NL prospects, eschewing the old “U.S. vs. the World” model from the past.

Also different this year: the game will only be seven-innings long. It will also be played in the evening instead of the afternoon so at least people will not have to decide if they want to watch it or an actual major league game being played at the same time. First pitch is 7PM-ish on MLB Network, Sunday July 7.

The teams feature a combined 24 former first round draft picks, one player picked in Competitive Balance Round A, seven second round picks, two third round picks, two fifth round picks, and two seventh round picks. Among the 24 first round picks, seven were selected in the 2018 Draft, nine in the 2017 Draft and eight in the 2016 Draft. There are also 15 internationally-born players representing nine different countries and territories. The Dominican Republic is represented by five players, followed by Colombia (2), Cuba (2) and Puerto Rico (2). Canada, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela are each represented by one player. Here are the rosters:

Rays to call up two-way player Brendan McKay

By Craig CalcaterraJun 28, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Tampa Bay Rays plan to call up two-way player Brendan McKay this weekend. He’s expected to take the mound as the Rays starter on Saturday against Texas.

McKay, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft and a top-20 prospect , started his professional career playing first base and pitching. More recently the Rays have made him a pitcher/DH in order to keep things simple. His arm is pretty far ahead of his bat thus far in his minor league career, however, so expect the Rays to focus on that part of his game.

As a pitcher this year he went 3-0 with a 1.30 ERA, striking out 62 in 43.2 innings at Double-A Montgomery and 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA, striking out 26 in 25 innings for Triple-A Durham. As a hitter he stunk up the joint while at Montgomery but has a line of .265/.400/.551 with four home runs in 60 plate appearances since his promotion to Triple-A which ain’t too shabby.

 