Eduardo Escobar flies over 4,500 miles between games

By Craig CalcaterraJun 28, 2019, 6:36 AM EDT
On Wednesday, the Red Sox traveled 3,269 from Boston to London. The Yankees traveled 3,459 miles from New York to London. That’s quite a lot of flying, but it’s not as many miles as Diamondbacks infielder Eduardo Escobar flew in between Wednesday’s and Thursday’s games.

On Wednesday, Escobar went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in the Diamondbacks’ win over the Dodgers in Phoenix. After the game he got on a private plane provided by the Dbacks team owners and flew 1,972 miles to Miami. The reason: his two sons, 11-year-old Eduardo Escobar Jr., and 8-year-old Raul Escobar had an immigration hearing in Miami yesterday morning in which each of them were granted their green cards.

One successful hearing and, presumably, a lot of family hugs later, Escobar got back on the plane and flew 2,585 miles to San Francisco. He made it back by game time, entered the game as a replacement at third base in the sixth inning and went 1-for-2, singling in a run in the ninth inning.

All told: two games, 4,557 miles of air travel, three time zones out and back, a combined line of 3-for-6 with four RBI, and, presumably, a lot of less-than-satisfying airplane sleep in around 24 hours. Not too shabby.

Oh, and kudos to the owners of the Dbacks for the use of the plane.

Futures Game rosters announced

By Craig CalcaterraJun 28, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
Major League Baseball just announced the rosters of the Futures Game which, this year, pits the top AL prospects against the top NL prospects, eschewing the old “U.S. vs. the World” model from the past.

Also different this year: the game will only be seven-innings long. It will also be played in the evening instead of the afternoon so at least people will not have to decide if they want to watch it or an actual major league game being played at the same time. First pitch is 7PM-ish on MLB Network, Sunday July 7.

The teams feature a combined 24 former first round draft picks, one player picked in Competitive Balance Round A, seven second round picks, two third round picks, two fifth round picks, and two seventh round picks. Among the 24 first round picks, seven were selected in the 2018 Draft, nine in the 2017 Draft and eight in the 2016 Draft. There are also 15 internationally-born players representing nine different countries and territories. The Dominican Republic is represented by five players, followed by Colombia (2), Cuba (2) and Puerto Rico (2). Canada, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela are each represented by one player. Here are the rosters:

