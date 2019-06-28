Cole Hamels
Cole Hamels expected to be placed on injured list with strained oblique

By Ashley VarelaJun 28, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
Cubs starter Cole Hamels departed Friday’s outing against the Reds with an undisclosed injury in his left side, per a team announcement. Hamels underwent an evaluation after his removal from the game, so a formal diagnosis and timetable for his return to the mound is likely forthcoming later this weekend.

Any way you slice it, it’s an unfortunate development for the 35-year-old left-hander. Entering Friday’s start, Hamels carried a 6-2 record in 16 starts with a 2.92 ERA, 3.1 BB/9, 8.8 SO/9 and 2.3 fWAR through 98 2/3 innings, in many ways showing a marked improvement over his 2018 totals.

According to reports from MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, manager Joe Maddon expressed some hope that Hamels would make the cut for the National League All-Stars roster — hope that might be somewhat dimmed in light of the southpaw’s alarming exit from the weekend series opener. He lasted just one inning against the Reds, allowing singles to Joey Votto and Yasiel Puig and walking Eugenio Suárez on seven pitches. He threw 22 total pitches and was in the process of warming up for the second inning when he felt discomfort in his left side.

This wouldn’t be the first time Hamels sustained an oblique injury — he missed a full two months with a right oblique strain during the first half of his 2017 campaign with the Rangers — but it appears to be the first time he’s experienced this particular issue in his left side. Exactly how long he’ll be sidelined this time has yet to be determined.

In Hamels’ absence, Mike Montgomery stepped to the mound in the second inning and immediately gave up a leadoff home run to Cincinnati’s Phillip Ervin. The Cubs currently trail the Reds 6-3 in the eighth.

Update, 10:43 PM EDT: Maddon confirmed Hamels’ left oblique injury following the team’s 6-3 loss. While the severity of the injury has not been determined, he’s expected to be placed on the injured list in the days to come.

Santana, Guerrero, Yelich, Alonso, Bell to participate in 2019 Home Run Derby

By Bill BaerJun 30, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
Five of the eight slots for the 2019 Home Run Derby have been filled, MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan reports. The Indians’ Carlos Santana, the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Brewers’ Christian Yelich, the Mets’ Pete Alonso, and the Pirates’ Josh Bell will take their hacks in the contest on Monday, July 8 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

In his return to Cleveland, Santana has clearly been his team’s best hitter, a no-brainer to represent his city. Entering Sunday, he was batting .291/.411/.536 with 18 home runs and 48 RBI in 348 plate appearances.

Yelich and Alonso are No. 1 and No. 2 in home runs with 29 and 28, respectively. Bell has 22 round-trippers. Guerrero got off to a slow start following his major league debut in late April, but has brought his OPS up around the league average with eight home runs in 225 plate appearances.

The Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. is also believed to be participating, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Acuña has performed well in his sophomore season, posting an .876 OPS with 19 home runs in 381 PA.

The rest of the field will be confirmed by 10 PM ET on Wednesday.