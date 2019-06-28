Cole Hamels
Cole Hamels leaves start with injury

By Ashley VarelaJun 28, 2019
Cubs starter Cole Hamels departed Friday’s outing against the Reds with an undisclosed injury in his left side, per a team announcement. Hamels underwent an evaluation after his removal from the game, so a formal diagnosis and timetable for his return to the mound is likely forthcoming later this weekend.

Any way you slice it, it’s an unfortunate development for the 35-year-old left-hander. Entering Friday’s start, Hamels carried a 6-2 record in 16 starts with a 2.92 ERA, 3.1 BB/9, 8.8 SO/9 and 2.3 fWAR through 98 2/3 innings, in many ways showing a marked improvement over his 2018 totals.

According to reports from MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, manager Joe Maddon expressed some hope that Hamels would make the cut for the National League All-Stars roster — hope that might be somewhat dimmed in light of the southpaw’s alarming exit from the weekend series opener. He lasted just one inning against the Reds, allowing singles to Joey Votto and Yasiel Puig and walking Eugenio Suárez on seven pitches. He threw 22 total pitches and was in the process of warming up for the second inning when he felt discomfort in his left side.

This wouldn’t be the first time Hamels sustained an oblique injury — he missed a full two months with a right oblique strain during the first half of his 2017 campaign with the Rangers — but it appears to be the first time he’s experienced this particular issue in his left side. Exactly how long he’ll be sidelined this time has yet to be determined.

In Hamels’ absence, Mike Montgomery stepped to the mound in the second inning and immediately gave up a leadoff home run to Cincinnati’s Phillip Ervin. The Cubs currently trail the Reds 6-3 in the eighth.

Rockies may pull Wade Davis from closer spot

Wade Davis
By Ashley VarelaJun 28, 2019
Rockies closer Wade Davis may be on thin ice, according to comments from manager Bud Black on Friday. Black told reporters that the club is “contemplating changes at the back of the bullpen,” which could mean Davis is due for a demotion in the near future.

It hasn’t been an easy road for the 33-year-old righty this year. On Thursday night, he took his third loss of the season after surrendering a go-ahead single to Chris Taylor in the ninth. Kiké Hernández followed up with a three-run shot, leaving the Rockies in the dust as the Dodgers took a 12-8 lead for the win.

Admittedly, that loss came on the heels of back-to-back saves, but Davis hasn’t exactly showcased the kind of consistency Colorado is looking for. Through Thursday’s performance, he’s pitched to a 6.00 ERA with 11 saves, a 6.0 BB/9, and 9.0 SO/9 across 24 innings. And, though his poor showing on the mound can be partially attributed to a strained left oblique and a three-week stay on the injured list, it’s unclear just how long the Rockies are willing to wait for him to return to the sub-3.00 ERA and 2.0+ fWAR that helped drive his three-year, $52-million deal in 2017.

While it doesn’t appear Black has a replacement in mind yet — at least, not one he’s publicly announced — fellow righty Scott Oberg may be poised to take Davis’ slot after turning in a much more impressive 2.04 ERA, 3.6 BB/9, and 9.8 SO/9 through 39 2/3 innings for the team. Per FanGraphs, the Rockies’ bullpen currently ranks seventh in the National League and 16th overall with a collective 4.54 ERA and 1.4 fWAR in 2019.