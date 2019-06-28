Alleged mastermind of David Ortiz shooting arrested

Dominican Republic authorities announced today that they have arrested the alleged mastermind behind the shooting of David Ortiz.

Victor Hugo Gómez, a member of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel who identified by police last week as the man who hatched the plot, was arrested in the Dominican Republic. Previously authorities said that they believed he was in hiding in the U.S. They gave no further details about the arrest so I suppose we’ll hear more about all of that eventually.

Gómez is accused of ordering the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez, who is a friend of Ortiz’s and who was sharing a table with him on the night of the shooting. They claim the gunmen mistook Ortiz for Fernandez.

