Alleged mastermind of David Ortiz shooting arrested

Dominican Republic authorities announced today that they have arrested the alleged mastermind behind the shooting of David Ortiz.
Victor Hugo Gómez, a member of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel who identified by police last week as the man who hatched the plot, was arrested in the Dominican Republic. Previously authorities said that they believed he was in hiding in the U.S. They gave no further details about the arrest so I suppose we’ll hear more about all of that eventually.
Gómez is accused of ordering the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez, who is a friend of Ortiz’s and who was sharing a table with him on the night of the shooting. They claim the gunmen mistook Ortiz for Fernandez.
Major League Baseball just announced the rosters of the Futures Game which, this year, pits the top AL prospects against the top NL prospects, eschewing the old “U.S. vs. the World” model from the past.
Also different this year: the game will only be seven-innings long. It will also be played in the evening instead of the afternoon so at least people will not have to decide if they want to watch it or an actual major league game being played at the same time. First pitch is 7PM-ish on MLB Network, Sunday July 7.
The teams feature a combined 24 former first round draft picks, one player picked in Competitive Balance Round A, seven second round picks, two third round picks, two fifth round picks, and two seventh round picks. Among the 24 first round picks, seven were selected in the 2018 Draft, nine in the 2017 Draft and eight in the 2016 Draft. There are also 15 internationally-born players representing nine different countries and territories. The Dominican Republic is represented by five players, followed by Colombia (2), Cuba (2) and Puerto Rico (2). Canada, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela are each represented by one player. Here are the rosters:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
NATIONAL LEAGUE