White Sox to designate Yonder Alonso for assignment

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the White Sox will designate 1B/DH Yonder Alonso for assignment. The move will become official on Friday.
Alonso, 32, signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Indians in December 2017. The White Sox acquired him this past December. It was believed, in part, because then-free agent Manny Machado married Alonso’s sister Yainee. Many believed the White Sox were trying to entice Machado to the South Side of Chicago by bringing Alonso into the fold. Machado, of course, ended up signing with the Padres.
Alonso hit a very disappointing .178/.275/.301 with seven home runs and 27 RBI in 251 plate appearances. He’s only two years separated from an All-Star campaign in 2017 and he was solid for the Indians last year. He should be able to catch on with another team in an attempt to prove his first half of 2019 was just a rough patch.
Closer Craig Kimbrel made his Cubs debut on Thursday afternoon as manager Joe Maddon called upon him to protect a 9-7 lead in the ninth inning against the Braves. Kimbrel struck out Brian McCann looking and induced a ground out from Johan Camargo for two quick outs. After Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled, Kimbrel walked Dansby Swanson to put the tying run on base. Kimbrel saw his way out of trouble when Freddie Freeman grounded out to Anthony Rizzo down the first base line. Kimbrel was slow to cover the first base bag, so Rizzo had to dive to touch the base before Freeman.
The Cubs and Kimbrel agreed to a three-year, $43 million contract earlier this month. No one bit on Kimbrel as a free agent during the offseason, purportedly due to his struggles during the 2018 postseason with the Red Sox as well as his age and slightly declining velocity. Kimbrel’s first pitch on Thursday registered at 97.6 MPH, according to Statcast. He averaged 96.5 MPH on his fastball overall against the Braves today. That number should rise as he gets some more games under his belt.