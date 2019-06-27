White Sox to designate Yonder Alonso for assignment

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the White Sox will designate 1B/DH Yonder Alonso for assignment. The move will become official on Friday.

Alonso, 32, signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Indians in December 2017. The White Sox acquired him this past December. It was believed, in part, because then-free agent Manny Machado married Alonso’s sister Yainee. Many believed the White Sox were trying to entice Machado to the South Side of Chicago by bringing Alonso into the fold. Machado, of course, ended up signing with the Padres.

Alonso hit a very disappointing .178/.275/.301 with seven home runs and 27 RBI in 251 plate appearances. He’s only two years separated from an All-Star campaign in 2017 and he was solid for the Indians last year. He should be able to catch on with another team in an attempt to prove his first half of 2019 was just a rough patch.

Follow @Baer_Bill