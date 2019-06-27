Report: Tigers to sign Trevor Rosenthal to minor league deal

Jon Heyman reports that the Tigers are expected to sign reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league contract.

Rosenthal, 29, had a disastrous campaign with the Nationals, allowing 16 runs on eight hits and 15 walks with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. As we chronicled here in April, Rosenthal failed to get an out on the first 10 batters he faced to start the season.

The Nationals demoted Rosenthal to the minors in late April and brought him back to the majors on June 10. His results were better, but still not acceptable, so they released him on Sunday. Rosenthal will try to pick up the pieces and prove he’s still a major league-caliber reliever.

