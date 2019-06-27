Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado among 2019 All-Star starters

By Bill BaerJun 27, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT
7 Comments

The 2019 All-Star Game will be held at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, July 9. The starters for the 2019 All-Star Game were just announced. They are…

American League

National League

Pitchers and reserves will be announced on Sunday at 5:30 PM ET. Note that the second- and third-place finishers among position players in this latest round of voting are not automatically added as reserves.

Report: Tigers to sign Trevor Rosenthal to minor league deal

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 27, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jon Heyman reports that the Tigers are expected to sign reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league contract.

Rosenthal, 29, had a disastrous campaign with the Nationals, allowing 16 runs on eight hits and 15 walks with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. As we chronicled here in April, Rosenthal failed to get an out on the first 10 batters he faced to start the season.

The Nationals demoted Rosenthal to the minors in late April and brought him back to the majors on June 10. His results were better, but still not acceptable, so they released him on Sunday. Rosenthal will try to pick up the pieces and prove he’s still a major league-caliber reliever.