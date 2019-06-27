Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado among 2019 All-Star starters

The 2019 All-Star Game will be held at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, July 9. The starters for the 2019 All-Star Game were just announced. They are…
American League
- C: Gary Sánchez, Yankees (2nd All-Star nomination)
- 1B: Carlos Santana, Indians (1st)
- 2B: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees (3rd)
- SS: Jorge Polanco, Twins (1st)
- 3B: Alex Bregman, Astros (2nd)
- OF: Mike Trout, Angels (8th)
- OF: George Springer, Astros (3rd)
- OF: Michael Brantley, Astros (4th)
- DH: Hunter Pence, Rangers (4th)
National League
- C: Willson Contreras, Cubs (2nd All-Star nomination)
- 1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves (4th)
- 2B: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (1st)
- SS: Javier Báez, Cubs (2nd)
- 3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies (5th)
- OF: Christian Yelich, Brewers (2nd)
- OF: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers (2nd)
- OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (1st)
Pitchers and reserves will be announced on Sunday at 5:30 PM ET. Note that the second- and third-place finishers among position players in this latest round of voting are not automatically added as reserves.