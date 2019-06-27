Mets name street after Tom Seaver, announce plans for statue

The New York Mets held a ceremony today in which they renamed 126th Street in front of Citi Field “Seaver Way.” The address of Citi Field is now 41 Seaver Way. Seaver wore No. 41 during his career, of course.
The club also announced plans to build a statue of Seaver in front of the ballpark. The timeline for completion of the statue is to be determined, but the Mets have commissioned its construction. It’s not clear if the image shown in their tweet here is what the statue will look like, but it’d be perfect if it did, in fact, feature Seaver’s unmistakable knee-to-the-ground pitching motion:
Seaver’s family announced last March that the Hall of Famer was diagnosed with dementia and that he would retire from public life. His daughters attended Thursday’s ceremony.
The Pirates are the latest team to announce the extension of protective netting. President Frank Coonelly announced on Thursday that the netting will be extended all the way near the foul poles in the outfield corners. In a statement to the media, Coonelly said:
As we stated in 2017 when we were one of the first Major League Clubs to extend out protective netting to the ends of the dugouts, fan safety at PNC Park is of paramount importance. It is heartbreaking to see a fan injured by an object leaving the field of play at any ballpark. We have once again engaged our netting experts to reevaluate our protective netting design and to immediately develop a plan to extend the protective netting at PNC Park farther down the baselines. While we have put these efforts on a very fast track, we are committed to developing the right plan for PNC Park — one that will increase fan safety while also preserving and enhancing the overall game day experience to the greatest degree possible. We will share more information with our season ticket holders, fans, and other partners as our plans are finalized.
The White Sox, Nationals, and Rangers have also announced plans to extend netting at their respective ballparks.
Last month, Cubs outfielder Albert Almora hit a line drive foul ball into the stands at Minute Maid Park. The ball unfortunately struck a two-year-old girl in the head. As the fan received medical attention, Almora was visibly shaken up. He and teammate Kris Bryant called for extended protective netting after the game. We later learned that the girl suffered a fractured skull, subdural bleeding, brain contusions, brain edema, and severe seizures.
Commissioner Rob Manfred has said that he prefers to allow teams to decide for themselves whether or not to extend protective netting rather than issue a league-wide directive. The aforementioned four teams should be the start of a majority of teams choosing to extend netting.