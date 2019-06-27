Brewers bringing Keston Hiura back to majors

The Athletic’s Robert Murray reports that the Brewers are calling second baseman Keston Hiura back to the majors and optioning Travis Shaw to Triple-A San Antonio.
Hiura, 22, made his major league debut on May 14. He hit a productive .281/.333/.531 with five home runs and nine RBI across 69 plate appearances. Hiura was sent back to the minors when Shaw came off of the injured list earlier this month. Hiura continued to hit, posting a 1.061 OPS in 20 games with San Antonio following his demotion.
Shaw, 29, has made few inroads offensively. He’s hitting a pitiful .166/.278/.293 with six home runs and 13 RBI in 209 trips to the plate.
The Brewers and Cubs both won on Thursday, so the Brewers will enter Friday’s action one game out of first place.
Major League Baseball just announced the rosters of the Futures Game which, this year, pits the top AL prospects against the top NL prospects, eschewing the old “U.S. vs. the World” model from the past.
Also different this year: the game will only be seven-innings long. It will also be played in the evening instead of the afternoon so at least people will not have to decide if they want to watch it or an actual major league game being played at the same time. First pitch is 7PM-ish on MLB Network, Sunday July 7.
The teams feature a combined 24 former first round draft picks, one player picked in Competitive Balance Round A, seven second round picks, two third round picks, two fifth round picks, and two seventh round picks. Among the 24 first round picks, seven were selected in the 2018 Draft, nine in the 2017 Draft and eight in the 2016 Draft. There are also 15 internationally-born players representing nine different countries and territories. The Dominican Republic is represented by five players, followed by Colombia (2), Cuba (2) and Puerto Rico (2). Canada, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela are each represented by one player. Here are the rosters:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
NATIONAL LEAGUE