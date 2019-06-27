Brewers bringing Keston Hiura back to majors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Athletic’s Robert Murray reports that the Brewers are calling second baseman Keston Hiura back to the majors and optioning Travis Shaw to Triple-A San Antonio.

Hiura, 22, made his major league debut on May 14. He hit a productive .281/.333/.531 with five home runs and nine RBI across 69 plate appearances. Hiura was sent back to the minors when Shaw came off of the injured list earlier this month. Hiura continued to hit, posting a 1.061 OPS in 20 games with San Antonio following his demotion.

Shaw, 29, has made few inroads offensively. He’s hitting a pitiful .166/.278/.293 with six home runs and 13 RBI in 209 trips to the plate.

The Brewers and Cubs both won on Thursday, so the Brewers will enter Friday’s action one game out of first place.

