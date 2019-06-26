Widow of man who died in SunTrust Park walk-in cooler sues Braves

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Almost a year ago, a man named Todd Keeling of White Bear Lake, Minnesota was found dead in a walk-in cooler at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Keeling was there to install a beer-pouring technology that he had invented and was working on installing taps at the park overnight the night before his body was found. He became trapped in the cooler and died.

Last Friday his widow, Angela Keeling, filed a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the Braves and stadium contractors, alleging that the team and its construction partners were aware of issues with the cooler, including a faulty internal door handle, carbon monoxide leaks and faulty carbon monoxide alarms yet did nothing about it.

The Braves and other defendants declined comment.

