Vanderbilt forces deciding Game 3 in College World Series

Freshman right-hander Kumar Rocker saved Vanderbilt’s bacon last night in a must-win game in the College World Series. Rocker struck out 11 Michigan batters in six and a third innings to lead he Commodores to a 4-1 victory and to force a deciding Game 3 against the Wolverines tonight.
Rocker, who tossed a no-hitter and struck out 19 Duke Blue Devils batters in the Super Regionals on June 8, limited the Wolverines to three hits and Michigan got only four hits in all. This a night after rattling off 14. Vandy didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard, scoring two runs on wild pitches ad one on an RBI groundout before getting a late home run from catcher Philip Clarke.
Tonight’s game will take place at 7PM.
Almost a year ago, a man named Todd Keeling of White Bear Lake, Minnesota was found dead in a walk-in cooler at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Keeling was there to install a beer-pouring technology that he had invented and was working on installing taps at the park overnight the night before his body was found. He became trapped in the cooler and died.
Last Friday his widow, Angela Keeling, filed a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the Braves and stadium contractors, alleging that the team and its construction partners were aware of issues with the cooler, including a faulty internal door handle, carbon monoxide leaks and faulty carbon monoxide alarms yet did nothing about it.
The Braves and other defendants declined comment.