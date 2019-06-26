Vanderbilt forces deciding Game 3 in College World Series

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Freshman right-hander Kumar Rocker saved Vanderbilt’s bacon last night in a must-win game in the College World Series. Rocker struck out 11 Michigan batters in six and a third innings to lead he Commodores to a 4-1 victory and to force a deciding Game 3 against the Wolverines tonight.

Rocker, who tossed a no-hitter and struck out 19 Duke Blue Devils batters in the Super Regionals on June 8, limited the Wolverines to three hits and Michigan got only four hits in all. This a night after rattling off 14. Vandy didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard, scoring two runs on wild pitches ad one on an RBI groundout before getting a late home run from catcher Philip Clarke.

Tonight’s game will take place at 7PM.

