Shohei Ohtani to throw off mound for first time since Tommy John surgery

The Angels announced last night that Shohei Ohtani will throw off a mound today. It will be the first time he has done so since undergoing Tommy John surgery last October.

Ohtani returned to the Angels’ lineup as a designated hitter on May 7, and since then he has hit nine homers and has driven in 30 runs while posting an .834 OPS. The reigning Rookie of the Year is known for being a two-way player, of course, and he went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and a 63/22 K/BB ratio in 51.2 innings as a pitcher last season.

The Angels do not plan for Ohtani to pitch in game conditions until spring 2020, when he should be fully recovered and then some, but the fact that he’s taking the mound today is a good sign that his recovery is on track.

Follow @craigcalcaterra