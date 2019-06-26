Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani to throw off mound for first time since Tommy John surgery

By Craig CalcaterraJun 26, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
The Angels announced last night that Shohei Ohtani will throw off a mound today. It will be the first time he has done so since undergoing Tommy John surgery last October.

Ohtani returned to the Angels’ lineup as a designated hitter on May 7, and since then he has hit nine homers and has driven in 30 runs while posting an .834 OPS. The reigning Rookie of the Year is known for being a two-way player, of course, and he went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and a 63/22 K/BB ratio in 51.2 innings as a pitcher last season.

The Angels do not plan for Ohtani to pitch in game conditions until spring 2020, when he should be fully recovered and then some, but the fact that he’s taking the mound today is a good sign that his recovery is on track.

Widow of man who died in SunTrust Park walk-in cooler sues Braves

By Craig CalcaterraJun 26, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT
Almost a year ago, a man named Todd Keeling of White Bear Lake, Minnesota was found dead in a walk-in cooler at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Keeling was there to install a beer-pouring technology that he had invented and was working on installing taps at the park overnight the night before his body was found. He became trapped in the cooler and died.

Last Friday his widow, Angela Keeling, filed a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the Braves and stadium contractors, alleging that the team and its construction partners were aware of issues with the cooler, including a faulty internal door handle, carbon monoxide leaks and faulty carbon monoxide alarms yet did nothing about it.

The Braves and other defendants declined comment.