Mets to activate Noah Syndergaard on Sunday

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that the Mets are expected to activate starter Noah Syndergaard from the 10-day injured list on Sunday to start that night’s nationally broadcast game against the Braves at Citi Field. Manager Mickey Callaway said “everything went great” in Syndergaard’s minor league rehab start on Tuesday.

Syndergaard, 26, went on the injured list after his June 15 start against the Cardinals due to a strained right hamstring. The right-hander will resume with a 5-4 record, a 4.55 ERA, and a 93/24 K/BB ratio across 95 innings of work.

The woebegone Mets enter Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies in fourth place with a 37-43 record. With Syndergaard arbitration-eligible in each of the next two seasons, and no progress made between him and the Mets on an extension, he makes for an attractive trade candidate despite his lackluster numbers this season. It is possible Syndergaard is wearing a new uniform by August 1.

