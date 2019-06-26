Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Mets to activate Noah Syndergaard on Sunday

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that the Mets are expected to activate starter Noah Syndergaard from the 10-day injured list on Sunday to start that night’s nationally broadcast game against the Braves at Citi Field. Manager Mickey Callaway said “everything went great” in Syndergaard’s minor league rehab start on Tuesday.

Syndergaard, 26, went on the injured list after his June 15 start against the Cardinals due to a strained right hamstring. The right-hander will resume with a 5-4 record, a 4.55 ERA, and a 93/24 K/BB ratio across 95 innings of work.

The woebegone Mets enter Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies in fourth place with a 37-43 record. With Syndergaard arbitration-eligible in each of the next two seasons, and no progress made between him and the Mets on an extension, he makes for an attractive trade candidate despite his lackluster numbers this season. It is possible Syndergaard is wearing a new uniform by August 1.

Cubs to activate Craig Kimbrel on Thursday

The Cubs will activate reliever Craig Kimbrel ahead of Thursday afternoon’s game against the Braves, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Kimbrel, 31, ended a seven-month stint in free agency, agreeing to a three-year, $43 million contract with the Cubs earlier this month. He has made four minor league appearances, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

With an aggregate 3.96 ERA entering Wednesday, the Cubs’ bullpen has been among the better bullpens in the league. Adding Kimbrel, one of the greatest closers of all-time, certainly can’t hurt and will give them some stability in save situations.