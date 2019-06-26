Giancarlo Stanton headed back to injured list

After just six games back, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is headed back to the injured list, The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports. Stanton exited Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays after suffering a knee injury. It was later revealed he sprained his posterior collateral ligament. The Yankees will call up Mike Tauchman from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of this weekend’s series against the Red Sox in London.

Stanton, 29, registered seven hits, including a double and a home run, along with seven RBI in 23 trips to the plate in his brief return from the IL. He had previously missed all of April and May before returning on June 18 due to calf, shoulder, and biceps injuries.

This is certainly not the season the Yankees were expecting from Stanton, who is still under contract through 2027. The club has nevertheless managed an outstanding 52-28 record mostly without him.

Follow @Baer_Bill