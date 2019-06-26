Getty Images

Giancarlo Stanton has ‘no new injury’

By Craig CalcaterraJun 26, 2019, 9:16 AM EDT
UPDATE: Yankees manager Aaron Boone said this morning that an MRI on Giancarlo Stanton‘s right knee showed “no new injury. It’s feeling sore and stiff, but he’s not dealing with any swelling and he’s listed as available for today’s game, even if he’s not in the lineup.

9:16 AM: Giancarlo Stanton was pulled from last night’s game against the Blue Jays due to right knee pain, which the Yankees are calling a knee contusion. He’ll have an MRI today after which more will be known.

It’s not entirely clear when Stanton suffered the injury, but he made an awkward headfirst slide at one point last night and may have banged it. It happens.

Stanton has played six games since returning from an extended stay on the injured list. He’s 7-for-23 with a homer and seven RBI in that time.

Widow of man who died in SunTrust Park walk-in cooler sues Braves

By Craig CalcaterraJun 26, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT
Almost a year ago, a man named Todd Keeling of White Bear Lake, Minnesota was found dead in a walk-in cooler at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Keeling was there to install a beer-pouring technology that he had invented and was working on installing taps at the park overnight the night before his body was found. He became trapped in the cooler and died.

Last Friday his widow, Angela Keeling, filed a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the Braves and stadium contractors, alleging that the team and its construction partners were aware of issues with the cooler, including a faulty internal door handle, carbon monoxide leaks and faulty carbon monoxide alarms yet did nothing about it.

The Braves and other defendants declined comment.