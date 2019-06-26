Giancarlo Stanton has ‘no new injury’

UPDATE: Yankees manager Aaron Boone said this morning that an MRI on Giancarlo Stanton‘s right knee showed “no new injury. It’s feeling sore and stiff, but he’s not dealing with any swelling and he’s listed as available for today’s game, even if he’s not in the lineup.

9:16 AM: Giancarlo Stanton was pulled from last night’s game against the Blue Jays due to right knee pain, which the Yankees are calling a knee contusion. He’ll have an MRI today after which more will be known.

It’s not entirely clear when Stanton suffered the injury, but he made an awkward headfirst slide at one point last night and may have banged it. It happens.

Stanton has played six games since returning from an extended stay on the injured list. He’s 7-for-23 with a homer and seven RBI in that time.

