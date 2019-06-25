Yankees homer in MLB record 28th consecutive game

Yankees second basemen DJ LeMahieu led off Tuesday night’s game against the Blue Jays with a home run, marking the 28th consecutive game in which the Yankees have homered. That sets a new major league record, breaking a tie with the 2002 Rangers. Aaron Judge would follow up with a homer of his own, going back-to-back with LeMahieu, giving the Yankees an early 2-0 lead.

In the 27 games prior to Tuesday’s action, the Yankees were collectively hitting .267/.340/.469 with 47 homers and 158 RBI. Their overall average of 5.58 runs per game is third-best in baseball behind the Twins (5.71) and Rockies (5.59), a big reason why they entered the night as one of three teams to have crossed the 50-win plateau.

