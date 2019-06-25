Yankees homer in MLB record 28th consecutive game

Yankees second basemen DJ LeMahieu led off Tuesday night’s game against the Blue Jays with a home run, marking the 28th consecutive game in which the Yankees have homered. That sets a new major league record, breaking a tie with the 2002 Rangers. Aaron Judge would follow up with a homer of his own, going back-to-back with LeMahieu, giving the Yankees an early 2-0 lead.
In the 27 games prior to Tuesday’s action, the Yankees were collectively hitting .267/.340/.469 with 47 homers and 158 RBI. Their overall average of 5.58 runs per game is third-best in baseball behind the Twins (5.71) and Rockies (5.59), a big reason why they entered the night as one of three teams to have crossed the 50-win plateau.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson needed help leaving the field after suffering an ankle injury in the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Anderson was fielding a ball hit up the middle by J.D. Martinez, appearing to twist his ankle in the process.
Leury García moved from center field to shortstop and Ryan Cordell entered the game to play center field. Anderson was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored on the night.
The White Sox should be able to provide more information later tonight or tomorrow. Anderson is in the midst of his best season, entering Tuesday batting .313/.338/.485 with 11 home runs, 37 RBI, 38 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 278 plate appearances.