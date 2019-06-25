Yankees designate Kendrys Morales for assignment

The New York Yankees have designated Kendrys Morales for assignment.

Morales, 36, hit just .177/.320/.242 with one homer over 19 games with New York. This after he had a disastrous run with the A’s to start the 2019 season, hitting a mere .204/.310/.259 with a lone home run and seven RBI in 126 trips to the plate. Now that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are back there’s no room for him anyway, so it kind of doesn’t matter.

Morales had a solid year for the Blue Jays last season, posting a .769 OPS with 21 homers across 130 games, but it’s hard to see him catching on anyplace right now. Indeed, it may be the end of the line for the 13-year veteran.

