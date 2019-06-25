Yankees designate Kendrys Morales for assignment

The New York Yankees have designated Kendrys Morales for assignment.
Morales, 36, hit just .177/.320/.242 with one homer over 19 games with New York. This after he had a disastrous run with the A’s to start the 2019 season, hitting a mere .204/.310/.259 with a lone home run and seven RBI in 126 trips to the plate. Now that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are back there’s no room for him anyway, so it kind of doesn’t matter.
Morales had a solid year for the Blue Jays last season, posting a .769 OPS with 21 homers across 130 games, but it’s hard to see him catching on anyplace right now. Indeed, it may be the end of the line for the 13-year veteran.
After being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Carlos Martínez will take over closing duties.
Hicks, 22, likely won’t return to action until the second half of the 2020 season. Prior to the injury, Hicks accrued 14 saves with a 3.14 ERA and a 31/11 K/BB ratio in 28 2/3 innings.
It was initially believed that John Gant would take over as the closer. Perhaps his struggles on Sunday, when he allowed four runs in one-third of an inning against the Angels, colored the decision.
Martínez, 27, made his season debut on May 18. In 13 appearances, the right-hander has allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and five walks with 14 strikeouts in 15 innings.