Tim Anderson exits game with apparent ankle injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson needed help leaving the field after suffering an ankle injury in the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Anderson was fielding a ball hit up the middle by J.D. Martinez, appearing to twist his ankle in the process.

Tim Anderson went down in significant pain after fielding a ground ball. He was helped off the field after an apparent ankle injury, without putting any weight on his right side. pic.twitter.com/g9Xt38q4Np — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 26, 2019

Leury García moved from center field to shortstop and Ryan Cordell entered the game to play center field. Anderson was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored on the night.

The White Sox should be able to provide more information later tonight or tomorrow. Anderson is in the midst of his best season, entering Tuesday batting .313/.338/.485 with 11 home runs, 37 RBI, 38 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 278 plate appearances.

Follow @Baer_Bill