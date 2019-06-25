Getty Images

Red Sox activate Steven Wright

By Craig CalcaterraJun 25, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Red Sox announced today that they have reinstated Steven Wright from the restricted list. Wright had been serving an 80-game suspension following a failed PED test, announced back in March.

Wright has suffered a number of injuries and thus has managed to pitch only 77.3 innings over the last two seasons. Last year, across four starts and 16 relief appearances, he posted a 2.68 ERA with 42 strikeouts and 26 walks. Following an offseason arthroscopy and a debridement procedure on his left knee, the Sox had planned on having him work exclusively out of the bullpen this year. He’ll likely start that work now.

To make room for Wright, the Sox optioned Josh Smith to Triple-A Pawtucket. To make room for him on the 40-man they moved Nate Eovaldi from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day.

Jordan Hicks to undergo Tommy John surgery

Scott Kane/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 25, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

After being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Carlos Martínez will take over closing duties.

Hicks, 22, likely won’t return to action until the second half of the 2020 season. Prior to the injury, Hicks accrued 14 saves with a 3.14 ERA and a 31/11 K/BB ratio in 28 2/3 innings.

It was initially believed that John Gant would take over as the closer. Perhaps his struggles on Sunday, when he allowed four runs in one-third of an inning against the Angels, colored the decision.

Martínez, 27, made his season debut on May 18. In 13 appearances, the right-hander has allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and five walks with 14 strikeouts in 15 innings.