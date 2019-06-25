Red Sox activate Steven Wright

The Red Sox announced today that they have reinstated Steven Wright from the restricted list. Wright had been serving an 80-game suspension following a failed PED test, announced back in March.

Wright has suffered a number of injuries and thus has managed to pitch only 77.3 innings over the last two seasons. Last year, across four starts and 16 relief appearances, he posted a 2.68 ERA with 42 strikeouts and 26 walks. Following an offseason arthroscopy and a debridement procedure on his left knee, the Sox had planned on having him work exclusively out of the bullpen this year. He’ll likely start that work now.

To make room for Wright, the Sox optioned Josh Smith to Triple-A Pawtucket. To make room for him on the 40-man they moved Nate Eovaldi from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day.

