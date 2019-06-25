Michigan stands one win away from College World Series title

We don’t really cover college baseball here, but we still like to make note of the College World Series. Especially when something improbable is on the verge of happening. That improbable thing: the University of Michigan, perhaps, winning it. They’re one win away from taking the best of three final from Vanderbilt after last night’s 7-4 win over the Commodores.

If they do take a second game and win it all it would be Michigan’s first baseball championship since 1962. They would, likewise, be the first Big Ten school to win it since Ohio State did in 1966. The south and the west dominate college baseball, so it would be quite the thing to see a cold weather team take the title.

Last night Michigan jumped out to an early 4-0 lead but Vandy crept back into, brining it to 4-3 to start the seventh. That’s when Wolverine first baseman and cleanup hitter Jimmy Kerr smacked a two-run homer giving Michigan some much-needed insurance. Michigan catcher Joe Donovan would homer for Michigan in the eighth. Wolverines starter Tommy Henry — who tossed a three-hit shutout of Florida State eight days ago — struck out eight while pitching eight and a third here, allowing four, though only three of them were earned.

As the Associated Press gamer noted, Kerr’s story is definitely a good one. The senior, who was a walk-on, is the grandson of John Kerr, who was a member of that 1962 Wolverines club. His father, Derek Kerr, played on Michigan’s 1984 team, which was the last U of M team to make it to the College World Series before this year. I assume Michigan coaches will track Jimmy Kerr for the next 10-15 years to see if he has a kid and then recruit the heck out of him. In the meantime, Kerr will join the Detroit Tigers organization after the Series is over, as he was selected by them in the 33rd round of this year’s draft.

Game 2 is Tonight. If Michigan wins, the Series is theirs. To get it, they’ll have to go through Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker, a freshman who threw a no-hitter in the super regionals. If Vandy wins, the deciding Game 3 will be on Wednesday. All games are scheduled for 7PM

Follow @craigcalcaterra