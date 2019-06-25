Manny Machado homers in return to Camden Yards

Padres third baseman made his much anticipated return to Camden Yards on Tuesday, his first appearance there as a visiting player after signing a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres in February. The Orioles’ faithful gave Machado a standing ovation as he came to the plate for his first at-bat. He would strike out looking.
In Machado’s next at-bat, he crushed a first-pitch Jimmy Yacabonis fastball out to left-center field for a solo homer, boosting the Padres’ lead to 5-1. It marked Machado’s 100th career homer at Camden Yards.
Machado now has 17 homers on the season along with 48 RBI, 47 runs scored, and a .279/.355/.503 triple-slash line.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson needed help leaving the field after suffering an ankle injury in the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Anderson was fielding a ball hit up the middle by J.D. Martinez, appearing to twist his ankle in the process.
Leury García moved from center field to shortstop and Ryan Cordell entered the game to play center field. Anderson was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored on the night.
The White Sox should be able to provide more information later tonight or tomorrow. Anderson is in the midst of his best season, entering Tuesday batting .313/.338/.485 with 11 home runs, 37 RBI, 38 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 278 plate appearances.