Manny Machado homers in return to Camden Yards

Padres third baseman made his much anticipated return to Camden Yards on Tuesday, his first appearance there as a visiting player after signing a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres in February. The Orioles’ faithful gave Machado a standing ovation as he came to the plate for his first at-bat. He would strike out looking.

In Machado’s next at-bat, he crushed a first-pitch Jimmy Yacabonis fastball out to left-center field for a solo homer, boosting the Padres’ lead to 5-1. It marked Machado’s 100th career homer at Camden Yards.

Machado now has 17 homers on the season along with 48 RBI, 47 runs scored, and a .279/.355/.503 triple-slash line.

