Jordan Hicks to undergo Tommy John surgery

After being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Carlos Martínez will take over closing duties.

Hicks, 22, likely won’t return to action until the second half of the 2020 season. Prior to the injury, Hicks accrued 14 saves with a 3.14 ERA and a 31/11 K/BB ratio in 28 2/3 innings.

It was initially believed that John Gant would take over as the closer. Perhaps his struggles on Sunday, when he allowed four runs in one-third of an inning against the Angels, colored the decision.

Martínez, 27, made his season debut on May 18. In 13 appearances, the right-hander has allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and five walks with 14 strikeouts in 15 innings.

