Jordan Hicks to undergo Tommy John surgery

After being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Carlos Martínez will take over closing duties.
Hicks, 22, likely won’t return to action until the second half of the 2020 season. Prior to the injury, Hicks accrued 14 saves with a 3.14 ERA and a 31/11 K/BB ratio in 28 2/3 innings.
It was initially believed that John Gant would take over as the closer. Perhaps his struggles on Sunday, when he allowed four runs in one-third of an inning against the Angels, colored the decision.
Martínez, 27, made his season debut on May 18. In 13 appearances, the right-hander has allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and five walks with 14 strikeouts in 15 innings.
The Rangers announced on Tuesday that outfielder Joey Gallo was activated from the 10-day injured list. He’s in the lineup, batting fifth and playing center field against the Tigers.
Gallo, 25, went on the disabled list at the beginning of June due to a strained left oblique. He was in the midst of an All-Star-caliber campaign, batting .276/.421/.653 with 17 home runs and 41 RBI in 214 plate appearances.
On a similar note, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that Gallo wasn’t among those offered invitations to participate in the upcoming Home Run Derby. Gallo said of participating, “If I’m not invited, it makes the decision easy.”
It’s one thing for Gallo to not participate because he’s not interested; it’s another thing entirely if he’s not invited, however understandable given his injury. We are all worse off not being able to see Gallo crush dinger after dinger at Progressive Field next month.