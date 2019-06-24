Shohei Ohtani wants to compete in Home Run Derby

Angels DH Shohei Ohtani said on Monday, through an interpreter, that he would participate in the 2019 Home Run Derby if invited, MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger reports. So far, Major League Baseball hasn’t contacted Ohtani about the event.

Ohtani, who underwent Tommy John surgery in October and won’t be cleared to pitch until 2020, would have to get the OK from team doctors before participating in the Home Run Derby. He has been able to hit with no restrictions since making his season debut on May 7.

To date, Ohtani has hit .276/.341/.493 with nine home runs and 30 RBI in 170 plate appearances this season.

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit has also expressed interest in participating in the Home Run Derby, which will take place on Monday, July 8 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The contest has better prizes now, with the total prize pool having been increased to $2.5 million, up from $750,000. The winner gets $1 million, the runner-up gets $500,000, and the other six participants will earn $150,000

