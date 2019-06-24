Mickey Callaway will not be fired over his blowup at a reporter

As you no doubt saw already, Mets manager Mickey Callaway had a bad day yesterday. After some testy exchanges with the media over his bullpen use, he blew up at Newsday reporter Tim Healey after Healey told Callaway that he’d see him tomorrow, which Callaway took as sarcastic. Then Jason Vargas unhelpfully piled on, walking toward Healey and threatening him with violence. Healy spoke to his Newsday colleague David Lennon and explained the whole thing here. He’s pretty even-handed about it.
Callaway was already thought to be on at least moderately thin ice as Mets manager given his team’s underachievement this year. Thin ice or not, it’s not unreasonable to say that his behavior yesterday is something that a lot of teams would think of as a fireable offense. At the very least leaders in other businesses would think that way if one of their public-facing employees treated a reporter who covered him in that manner. In addition to it simply being bad form, it raises questions about Callaway’s temperament and his ability to handle pressure and adversity.
The Mets, however, do not seem to consider the matter to raise to that level. While they offered apologies to Healey and vowed that that he will be welcome in the clubhouse — for which Healey was appreciative — Callaway will be back to work as usual today, with the Mets announcing this morning that he will hold his usual pre-game press conference at 4PM in advance of tonight’s game against the Phillies.
Tell me: if you’re the GM or owner of a team and your manager does that, do you keep him? What do you do?
UPDATE: See if you can decide before the Mets do:
Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman was fired up yesterday, after striking out Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Núñez to end the sixth inning. It was the last batter he’d face in the game, he probably new it, after strike three was called he yelled loudly and then, for lack of a better term, kinda pranced to the dugout and gave a little applause to, I think anyway, himself.
Just watch. Maybe you can come up with better words for it:
NESN color commentator and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley didn’t much care for that, calling the celebration “tired.” Which is absolutely hilarious coming from Eckersley, who was one of the most animated on-mound celebrators of his day. He would pump his first and yell and carry on after big outs all the time. As Rob Friedman points out, it even got mentioned in the documentary about him:
After yesterday’s game Stroman heard about Eckersley’s comment and registered his displeasure, calling Eckersley’s commentary, in general, “trash,” and specifically calling him a “hypocrite” and a “clown.”
This is not the first time that a pitcher has taken issue with Eck’s commentary. Two years ago David Price got into it with Eckersley on the Red Sox’ team plane after Eck was critical of one of his Red Sox teammates. In that instance Eckersley’s comments weren’t personal or anything and Price’s response was rather obnoxious. Here, while Stroman didn’t have to stoop to name calling, he did have a good point. It’s eye-rolling whenever an announcer complains about a player’s celebrations, but it’s downright rich that Eckersley, of all people, is taking issue with a fired up pitcher showing that kind of emotion on the field.
The Jays and Red Sox face off again next week. Stroman is scheduled to start on July 3. It’ll be interesting to see if Eck has anything to say about it all.