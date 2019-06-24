Marcus Stroman calls Dennis Eckersley a “clown” and a “hypocrite”

Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman was fired up yesterday, after striking out Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Núñez to end the sixth inning. It was the last batter he’d face in the game, he probably new it, after strike three was called he yelled loudly and then, for lack of a better term, kinda pranced to the dugout and gave a little applause to, I think anyway, himself.

Just watch. Maybe you can come up with better words for it:

NESN color commentator and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley didn’t much care for that, calling the celebration “tired.” Which is absolutely hilarious coming from Eckersley, who was one of the most animated on-mound celebrators of his day. He would pump his first and yell and carry on after big outs all the time. As Rob Friedman points out, it even got mentioned in the documentary about him:

After yesterday’s game Stroman heard about Eckersley’s comment and registered his displeasure, calling Eckersley’s commentary, in general, “trash,” and specifically calling him a “hypocrite” and a “clown.”

😂😂😂 clown. Lol — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) June 23, 2019

This is not the first time that a pitcher has taken issue with Eck’s commentary. Two years ago David Price got into it with Eckersley on the Red Sox’ team plane after Eck was critical of one of his Red Sox teammates. In that instance Eckersley’s comments weren’t personal or anything and Price’s response was rather obnoxious. Here, while Stroman didn’t have to stoop to name calling, he did have a good point. It’s eye-rolling whenever an announcer complains about a player’s celebrations, but it’s downright rich that Eckersley, of all people, is taking issue with a fired up pitcher showing that kind of emotion on the field.

The Jays and Red Sox face off again next week. Stroman is scheduled to start on July 3. It’ll be interesting to see if Eck has anything to say about it all.

