Nationals release Trevor Rosenthal

The Nationals have released right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal, the team announced Sunday. In subsequent moves, they recalled right-handers Austin Voth from Double-A Harrisburg and Kyle McGowin from Triple-A Fresno and optioned Joe Ross back to Triple-A.

Rosenthal, 29, was neither healthy enough nor productive enough to latch onto a permanent role in the Nationals’ bullpen this year. After missing the entire 2018 season due to a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery, he contracted a viral infection that kept him on the shelf for another six weeks during his 2019 run. He was reinstated in early June and pitched just 3 1/3 innings before his release, allowing four runs on one hit and six walks and striking out two of 15 batters.

It’s not yet clear which teams, if any, might be interested in adding Rosenthal to their relief corps this summer. Despite his notable control issues and recent health problems, he’s not too far removed from his last productive stretch in the majors. In 2017, he rounded out a six-year stint with the Cardinals after pitching to a respectable 3.40 ERA with 11 saves, a 3.8 BB/9, 14.9 SO/9, and 1.6 fWAR through 47 2/3 innings.