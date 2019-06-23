Trevor Rosenthal
Nationals release Trevor Rosenthal

By Ashley VarelaJun 23, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT
The Nationals have released right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal, the team announced Sunday. In subsequent moves, they recalled right-handers Austin Voth from Double-A Harrisburg and Kyle McGowin from Triple-A Fresno and optioned Joe Ross back to Triple-A.

Rosenthal, 29, was neither healthy enough nor productive enough to latch onto a permanent role in the Nationals’ bullpen this year. After missing the entire 2018 season due to a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery, he contracted a viral infection that kept him on the shelf for another six weeks during his 2019 run. He was reinstated in early June and pitched just 3 1/3 innings before his release, allowing four runs on one hit and six walks and striking out two of 15 batters.

It’s not yet clear which teams, if any, might be interested in adding Rosenthal to their relief corps this summer. Despite his notable control issues and recent health problems, he’s not too far removed from his last productive stretch in the majors. In 2017, he rounded out a six-year stint with the Cardinals after pitching to a respectable 3.40 ERA with 11 saves, a 3.8 BB/9, 14.9 SO/9, and 1.6 fWAR through 47 2/3 innings.

Diamondbacks acquire Ben Lively from Royals

Ben Lively
By Ashley VarelaJun 22, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT
The Diamondbacks have acquired right-handed reliever Ben Lively from the Royals, the teams revealed Saturday. The Royals will receive cash considerations in the deal.

Lively, 27, was designated for assignment on Thursday. He was initially claimed off waivers by the Royals last September and was utilized in just five games before the end of the season. This year, he’s made just one appearance for the big league club so far, during which he blew open the end of a 7-3 loss to the Angels after giving up a three-run homer to Justin Bour in the ninth. The bulk of the righty’s playing time has come at the Triple-A level, where he’s working on a 4.07 ERA, 4.1 BB/9, and 8.8 SO/9 across 42 innings out of the rotation and bullpen.

The trade will open up a roster spot for Royals rookie infielder Humberto Arteaga, who is expected to step in for starting shortstop Adalberto Mondesi until the starter works his way back from a case of right groin pain. The D-backs, meanwhile, will add Lively to their bullpen reserves in Triple-A Reno for the time being.