Mike Soroka exits game after hit-by-pitch on forearm

Braves starter Mike Soroka was removed for precautionary reasons on Sunday shortly after taking a 93.3-m.p.h. fastball off of his right forearm. It’s not yet clear whether any serious damage was done or how the incident will affect Soroka’s ability to make his next start.

The rookie stepped up to bat against the Nationals’ Austin Voth in the third inning and had just worked a 2-1 count against the pitcher before the next ball struck him in the arm. He threw his bat in the dirt and immediately walked out toward first base, where he remained without consultation or examination from the team’s medical staff for the rest of the inning.

Soroka, 21, has impressed during his rookie campaign with the Braves thus far. Entering Sunday’s finale, he boasted an 8-1 record in 12 starts with a 2.12 ERA, 2.2 BB/9, and 7.3 SO/9 across 76 1/3 innings, results that were only slightly marred by two shaky outings against the Pirates and Mets over the last week and a half.

Prior to the incident, the right-hander appeared to be on the cusp of another dominant start. He fired two one-hit, one-strikeout innings against the Nationals and was later replaced by Josh Tomlin in the bottom of the third.

The Braves currently lead the Nationals 2-0 in the seventh.