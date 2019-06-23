Indians promote Bobby Bradley

The Indians have promoted top prospect Bobby Bradley from Triple-A Columbus, per an official announcement. Bradley will make his MLB debut playing first base and batting seventh when the Indians take on the Tigers for Sunday’s series finale at 1:10 PM EDT.
According to MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old infielder currently ranks sixth-best among the organization’s prospect pool. Bradley was selected in the third round of the 2014 amateur draft and has impressed at nearly every minor league level since then. While he profiles as an average runner and defender, the Indians have no doubts about his offense: he’ll enter the big leagues with a .292/.359/.638 batting line, 24 home runs, 55 RBI, and a .997 OPS through 284 plate appearances in Triple-A this year.
In a corresponding move, lefty reliever Josh Smith has been optioned to Triple-A to make room for Bradley on the roster. Smith, 29, has yo-yoed between the two levels quite frequently over the last month, allowing seven hits, three runs, five walks, and striking out nine of 28 batters over his first five innings in the majors.
The Nationals have released right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal, the team announced Sunday. In subsequent moves, they recalled right-handers Austin Voth from Double-A Harrisburg and Kyle McGowin from Triple-A Fresno and optioned Joe Ross back to Triple-A.
Rosenthal, 29, was neither healthy enough nor productive enough to latch onto a permanent role in the Nationals’ bullpen this year. After missing the entire 2018 season due to a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery, he contracted a viral infection that kept him on the shelf for another six weeks during his 2019 run. He was reinstated in early June and pitched just 3 1/3 innings before his release, allowing four runs on one hit and six walks and striking out two of 15 batters.
It’s not yet clear which teams, if any, might be interested in adding Rosenthal to their relief corps this summer. Despite his notable control issues and recent health problems, he’s not too far removed from his last productive stretch in the majors. In 2017, he rounded out a six-year stint with the Cardinals after pitching to a respectable 3.40 ERA with 11 saves, a 3.8 BB/9, 14.9 SO/9, and 1.6 fWAR through 47 2/3 innings.