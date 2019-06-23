For third straight day, Dodgers’ rookie delivers walk-off hit vs. Rockies

The Mets narrowly missed out on a series sweep of the Cubs, dropping Sunday’s game 5-3. Javier Báez hit a go-ahead three-run home run off of Seth Lugo, proving to be the game-winning hit. Closer Edwin Díaz never made it into the game.

After the game, manager Mickey Callaway spoke to the media and that’s when tempers began to flare. Callaway snapped at Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports, who asked why Díaz wasn’t utilized. Callaway responded, “Why? Because you think so?”

According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, Newsday’s Tim Healey said, “See you tomorrow, Mickey,” after speaking to him in the clubhouse, which apparently went normal. Callaway thought Healey was being sarcastic, so he responded, “Don’t be a smartass,” then called Healey a “motherf—er.” Callaway then walked up to Healey and began swearing and mocking the way he talked.

Callaway demanded Healey leave the clubhouse. Healey explained he meant no offense. Following that, Vargas stared Healey down, saying, “I’ll knock you the f–k out, bro.” Teammates Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Gómez, among others, had to separate Vargas and Healey.

Things are not going so great in Mets land. After Sunday’s loss, the club is nine games out of first place, sitting in fourth with a 37-41 record. Callaway’s decision-making has frequently undergone scrutiny, enough that his job has been thought to be in jeopardy even as ownership has publicly given him votes of confidence. The frustration boiled over into a completely unnecessary confrontation with a reporter.

According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, the Mets plan to publicly address Sunday’s incident on Monday. The club is currently traveling from Chicago to Philadelphia to begin a four-game series. This is, obviously, not a great look for the Mets so they certainly wouldn’t have been able to escape Monday without being asked about it. It will be interesting to see how the Wilpons and GM Brodie Van Wagenen choose to handle the situation. Will they publicly back Callaway and Vargas or actually take a stand against such unprofessional behavior?

Update: The Mets have released a statement. Per Britton, the Mets said:

The Mets sincerely regret the incident that took place with one of our beat writers following today’s game in the clubhouse. We do not condone this type of behavior from any employee. The organization has reached out and apologized to this reporter and will have further discussions internally with all involved parties.”

Follow @Baer_Bill