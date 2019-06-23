Harry How/Getty Images

For third straight day, Dodgers’ rookie delivers walk-off hit vs. Rockies

By Bill BaerJun 23, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT
The Dodgers’ latest feat is so specific that it’s hard to believe it’s true, but it is: For the third consecutive day, a Dodgers’ rookie delivered a walk-off hit against the Rockies.

On Friday, the Dodgers broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the ninth when Matt Beaty belted a two-run home run off of Jairo Díaz. In the 11th inning on Saturday, Alex Verdugo slugged a walk-off solo homer off of Jesús Tinoco.

After putting up a three-spot in the seventh inning of Sunday’s series finale, the Dodgers entered the bottom of the ninth tied 3-3. Beaty drew a leadoff walk, but the Dodgers then made two quick outs. In the process, Beaty managed to advance to second base on a wild pitch by reliever Scott Oberg. That proved to be important as manager Bud Black chose to intentionally walk Russell Martin to bring up rookie Will Smith. You know what happens next. He got jiggy with it. (I am so, so sorry, but I couldn’t resist.)

Entering Sunday’s action, Beaty had accrued all of 67 plate appearances in the majors. Verdugo is much more seasoned with 357 plate appearances. Smith had only 23 trips to the dish.

After Sunday’s win, the Dodgers are now 54-25, 13 games ahead of the second-place 40-36 Rockies in the NL West. It’s wild to think that that gap would have been just seven games if not for the trio of Dodger rookies.

Mickey Callaway, Jason Vargas curse out, threaten journalist

By Bill BaerJun 23, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT
The Mets narrowly missed out on a series sweep of the Cubs, dropping Sunday’s game 5-3. Javier Báez hit a go-ahead three-run home run off of Seth Lugo, proving to be the game-winning hit. Closer Edwin Díaz never made it into the game.

After the game, manager Mickey Callaway spoke to the media and that’s when tempers began to flare. Callaway snapped at Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports, who asked why Díaz wasn’t utilized. Callaway responded, “Why? Because you think so?”

According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, Newsday’s Tim Healey said, “See you tomorrow, Mickey,” after speaking to him in the clubhouse, which apparently went normal. Callaway thought Healey was being sarcastic, so he responded, “Don’t be a smartass,” then called Healey a “motherf—er.” Callaway then walked up to Healey and began swearing and mocking the way he talked.

Callaway demanded Healey leave the clubhouse. Healey explained he meant no offense. Following that, Vargas stared Healey down, saying, “I’ll knock you the f–k out, bro.” Teammates Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Gómez, among others, had to separate Vargas and Healey.

Things are not going so great in Mets land. After Sunday’s loss, the club is nine games out of first place, sitting in fourth with a 37-41 record. Callaway’s decision-making has frequently undergone scrutiny, enough that his job has been thought to be in jeopardy even as ownership has publicly given him votes of confidence. The frustration boiled over into a completely unnecessary confrontation with a reporter.

According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, the Mets plan to publicly address Sunday’s incident on Monday. The club is currently traveling from Chicago to Philadelphia to begin a four-game series. This is, obviously, not a great look for the Mets so they certainly wouldn’t have been able to escape Monday without being asked about it. It will be interesting to see how the Wilpons and GM Brodie Van Wagenen choose to handle the situation. Will they publicly back Callaway and Vargas or actually take a stand against such unprofessional behavior?

Update: The Mets have released a statement. Per Britton, the Mets said:

The Mets sincerely regret the incident that took place with one of our beat writers following today’s game in the clubhouse. We do not condone this type of behavior from any employee. The organization has reached out and apologized to this reporter and will have further discussions internally with all involved parties.”