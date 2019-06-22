Walker Buehler
Getty Images

Video: Walker Buehler strikes out 16 in complete game win

By Ashley VarelaJun 22, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler is fast approaching the career-high marks he established during his rookie campaign in 2018, particularly after the 16-strikeout complete game gem he twirled against the Rockies on Friday night. He expended just 111 pitches during his start and surrendered only three hits — a single to Charlie Blackmon and a pair of solo home runs to both Blackmon and Nolan Arenado.

For the first 3 2/3 innings, however, 24-year-old Buehler was perfect. He set down 11 consecutive outs — including five consecutive strikeouts between the second and third innings — before Arenado belted a two-out homer in the fourth inning. The righty’s eventual 16-strikeout feat was the 11th of its kind in franchise history, and represented a particular kind of excellence the club had not seen since Hideo Nomo’s one-run, 17-strikeout complete game against the Marlins in 1996.

The Dodgers’ offense, meanwhile, held their own: Chris Taylor drove in the first run on a sac fly in the second, while Cody Bellinger collected his 25th homer of the year off of German Márquez in the fourth. Tied 2-2 in the ninth, Max Muncy took a seven-pitch walk from Jairo Díaz and promptly plated the go-ahead run after rookie Matt Beaty drove a two-out, 1-0 fastball to center field for a walk-off homer.

The 4-2 win was just the latest in a string of exceptional appearances by Buehler, from his near no-hitter last Saturday to his quality start against the Giants and one-run, 11-strikeout affair against the Diamondbacks at the start of the month. He’ll get another chance to boost his season stats (an 8-1 record in 15 starts with a 2.96 ERA, 1.3 BB/9, 9.9 SO/9, and 2.6 fWAR across 91 1/3 innings) when he takes on the D-backs during the Dodgers’ road trip this Wednesday.

Pirates place Gregory Polanco on 10-day injured list

Gregory Polanco
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJun 22, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco has been moved to the 10-day injured list with a case of posterior left shoulder inflammation. The assignment is retroactive to Wednesday, though Polanco hasn’t appeared in a game in nearly a week’s time. There’s no word yet on how much longer he might be sidelined.

The root of the problem appears to be a lengthy and complicated return from the shoulder surgery Polanco underwent last fall. He suffered a serious shoulder injury after sliding into second base last September, sustaining both a deep bone bruise in his left knee and an acute left shoulder dislocation on the play. While he spent the requisite seven months in recovery, it’s been slow going since he returned to the field in late April — batting .242/.301/.425 with six home runs, 17 RBI, and a .726 OPS through 153 PA since his season debut on April 22 — and the Pirates clearly feel there’s cause for further concern.

In his place, the club recalled outfielder Jason Martin from Triple-A Indianapolis. The 23-year-old rookie went 8-for-35 in his first stint with the Pirates earlier this season, and is looking to make a more pronounced impression during his second go-round in Pittsburgh. He’ll provide the team with additional outfield depth behind the starting trio of Starling Marte, Corey Dickerson, and fellow rookie Bryan Reynolds.