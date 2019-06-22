Video: Pete Alonso breaks franchise and NL rookie home run records

Mets rookie slugger Pete Alonso broke not one, but two records with a monster 418-foot home run on Saturday. He delivered the blast in the first inning of Saturday’s showdown against the Cubs, picking up a one-out, 3-2 curveball from José Quintana and parking it in the right field bleachers to get the Mets on the board.

Alonso, 24, has made a significant impression with the team since his debut on March 28. Entering Saturday, he carried a .271/.358/.619 batting line with 25 home runs, 59 RBI, and a .977 OPS through 313 plate appearances.

The historic homer represented Alonso’s 26th such hit during his rookie campaign so far, a franchise-best mark for any Mets rookie to date. It also broke the record for the most home runs by a National League rookie before the All-Star break, narrowly beating out Cody Bellinger‘s previous total of 25 home runs in 2017.

With just over two weeks left before the 2019 All-Star break begins, there’s a good chance Alonso will add another handful of home runs to his record, too.