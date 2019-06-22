Video: Pete Alonso breaks franchise and NL rookie home run records

Mets rookie slugger Pete Alonso broke not one, but two records with a monster 418-foot home run on Saturday. He delivered the blast in the first inning of Saturday’s showdown against the Cubs, picking up a one-out, 3-2 curveball from José Quintana and parking it in the right field bleachers to get the Mets on the board.
Alonso, 24, has made a significant impression with the team since his debut on March 28. Entering Saturday, he carried a .271/.358/.619 batting line with 25 home runs, 59 RBI, and a .977 OPS through 313 plate appearances.
The historic homer represented Alonso’s 26th such hit during his rookie campaign so far, a franchise-best mark for any Mets rookie to date. It also broke the record for the most home runs by a National League rookie before the All-Star break, narrowly beating out Cody Bellinger‘s previous total of 25 home runs in 2017.
With just over two weeks left before the 2019 All-Star break begins, there’s a good chance Alonso will add another handful of home runs to his record, too.
Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco has been moved to the 10-day injured list with a case of posterior left shoulder inflammation. The assignment is retroactive to Wednesday, though Polanco hasn’t appeared in a game in nearly a week’s time. There’s no word yet on how much longer he might be sidelined.
The root of the problem appears to be a lengthy and complicated return from the shoulder surgery Polanco underwent last fall. He suffered a serious shoulder injury after sliding into second base last September, sustaining both a deep bone bruise in his left knee and an acute left shoulder dislocation on the play. While he spent the requisite seven months in recovery, it’s been slow going since he returned to the field in late April — batting .242/.301/.425 with six home runs, 17 RBI, and a .726 OPS through 153 PA since his season debut on April 22 — and the Pirates clearly feel there’s cause for further concern.
In his place, the club recalled outfielder Jason Martin from Triple-A Indianapolis. The 23-year-old rookie went 8-for-35 in his first stint with the Pirates earlier this season, and is looking to make a more pronounced impression during his second go-round in Pittsburgh. He’ll provide the team with additional outfield depth behind the starting trio of Starling Marte, Corey Dickerson, and fellow rookie Bryan Reynolds.