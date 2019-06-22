Pirates place Gregory Polanco on 10-day injured list

Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco has been moved to the 10-day injured list with a case of posterior left shoulder inflammation. The assignment is retroactive to Wednesday, though Polanco hasn’t appeared in a game in nearly a week’s time. There’s no word yet on how much longer he might be sidelined.

The root of the problem appears to be a lengthy and complicated return from the shoulder surgery Polanco underwent last fall. He suffered a serious shoulder injury after sliding into second base last September, sustaining both a deep bone bruise in his left knee and an acute left shoulder dislocation on the play. While he spent the requisite seven months in recovery, it’s been slow going since he returned to the field in late April — batting .242/.301/.425 with six home runs, 17 RBI, and a .726 OPS through 153 PA since his season debut on April 22 — and the Pirates clearly feel there’s cause for further concern.

In his place, the club recalled outfielder Jason Martin from Triple-A Indianapolis. The 23-year-old rookie went 8-for-35 in his first stint with the Pirates earlier this season, and is looking to make a more pronounced impression during his second go-round in Pittsburgh. He’ll provide the team with additional outfield depth behind the starting trio of Starling Marte, Corey Dickerson, and fellow rookie Bryan Reynolds.