Gregory Polanco
Pirates place Gregory Polanco on 10-day injured list

By Ashley VarelaJun 22, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT
Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco has been moved to the 10-day injured list with a case of posterior left shoulder inflammation. The assignment is retroactive to Wednesday, though Polanco hasn’t appeared in a game in nearly a week’s time. There’s no word yet on how much longer he might be sidelined.

The root of the problem appears to be a lengthy and complicated return from the shoulder surgery Polanco underwent last fall. He suffered a serious shoulder injury after sliding into second base last September, sustaining both a deep bone bruise in his left knee and an acute left shoulder dislocation on the play. While he spent the requisite seven months in recovery, it’s been slow going since he returned to the field in late April — batting .242/.301/.425 with six home runs, 17 RBI, and a .726 OPS through 153 PA since his season debut on April 22 — and the Pirates clearly feel there’s cause for further concern.

In his place, the club recalled outfielder Jason Martin from Triple-A Indianapolis. The 23-year-old rookie went 8-for-35 in his first stint with the Pirates earlier this season, and is looking to make a more pronounced impression during his second go-round in Pittsburgh. He’ll provide the team with additional outfield depth behind the starting trio of Starling Marte, Corey Dickerson, and fellow rookie Bryan Reynolds.

Diamondbacks acquire Ben Lively from Royals

Ben Lively
By Ashley VarelaJun 22, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT
The Diamondbacks have acquired right-handed reliever Ben Lively from the Royals, the teams revealed Saturday. The Royals will receive cash considerations in the deal.

Lively, 27, was designated for assignment on Thursday. He was initially claimed off waivers by the Royals last September and was utilized in just five games before the end of the season. This year, he’s made just one appearance for the big league club so far, during which he blew open the end of a 7-3 loss to the Angels after giving up a three-run homer to Justin Bour in the ninth. The bulk of the righty’s playing time has come at the Triple-A level, where he’s working on a 4.07 ERA, 4.1 BB/9, and 8.8 SO/9 across 42 innings out of the rotation and bullpen.

The trade will open up a roster spot for Royals rookie infielder Humberto Arteaga, who is expected to step in for starting shortstop Adalberto Mondesi until the starter works his way back from a case of right groin pain. The D-backs, meanwhile, will add Lively to their bullpen reserves in Triple-A Reno for the time being.