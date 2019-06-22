Indians designate Leonys Martín for assignment

The Indians have designated outfielder Leonys Martín for assignment, the team announced Saturday. The move cleared a spot on the 25- and 40-man rosters for right-hander Aaron Civale, who’s scheduled to make his major-league debut when the Indians take on the Tigers at 4:10 PM EDT.

Martín, 31, labored through a slow start to his 2019 campaign, slashing a mere .199/.276/.343 with nine home runs and 19 RBI through 264 plate appearances. His subpar production levels on the field and at the plate fed into a career-worst -0.6 fWAR, and he finished his run with Cleveland after going 0-for-3 during a disappointing 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Without their veteran centerfielder, the Indians will utilize Oscar Mercado in center, Jake Bauers in left, and Tyler Naquin in right. Civale, meanwhile, will take the mound for his first MLB start; so far in 2019, the 24-year-old holds a 5-0 record in seven starts at Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus, with a cumulative 2.85 ERA, 2.2 BB/9, and 8.8 SO/9 across 41 innings.