Indians designate Leonys Martín for assignment

The Indians have designated outfielder Leonys Martín for assignment, the team announced Saturday. The move cleared a spot on the 25- and 40-man rosters for right-hander Aaron Civale, who’s scheduled to make his major-league debut when the Indians take on the Tigers at 4:10 PM EDT.
Martín, 31, labored through a slow start to his 2019 campaign, slashing a mere .199/.276/.343 with nine home runs and 19 RBI through 264 plate appearances. His subpar production levels on the field and at the plate fed into a career-worst -0.6 fWAR, and he finished his run with Cleveland after going 0-for-3 during a disappointing 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.
Without their veteran centerfielder, the Indians will utilize Oscar Mercado in center, Jake Bauers in left, and Tyler Naquin in right. Civale, meanwhile, will take the mound for his first MLB start; so far in 2019, the 24-year-old holds a 5-0 record in seven starts at Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus, with a cumulative 2.85 ERA, 2.2 BB/9, and 8.8 SO/9 across 41 innings.
The Diamondbacks have acquired right-handed reliever Ben Lively from the Royals, the teams revealed Saturday. The Royals will receive cash considerations in the deal.
Lively, 27, was designated for assignment on Thursday. He was initially claimed off waivers by the Royals last September and was utilized in just five games before the end of the season. This year, he’s made just one appearance for the big league club so far, during which he blew open the end of a 7-3 loss to the Angels after giving up a three-run homer to Justin Bour in the ninth. The bulk of the righty’s playing time has come at the Triple-A level, where he’s working on a 4.07 ERA, 4.1 BB/9, and 8.8 SO/9 across 42 innings out of the rotation and bullpen.
The trade will open up a roster spot for Royals rookie infielder Humberto Arteaga, who is expected to step in for starting shortstop Adalberto Mondesi until the starter works his way back from a case of right groin pain. The D-backs, meanwhile, will add Lively to their bullpen reserves in Triple-A Reno for the time being.