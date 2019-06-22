Diamondbacks acquire Ben Lively from Royals

The Diamondbacks have acquired right-handed reliever Ben Lively from the Royals, the teams revealed Saturday. The Royals will receive cash considerations in the deal.

Lively, 27, was designated for assignment on Thursday. He was initially claimed off waivers by the Royals last September and was utilized in just five games before the end of the season. This year, he’s made just one appearance for the big league club so far, during which he blew open the end of a 7-3 loss to the Angels after giving up a three-run homer to Justin Bour in the ninth. The bulk of the righty’s playing time has come at the Triple-A level, where he’s working on a 4.07 ERA, 4.1 BB/9, and 8.8 SO/9 across 42 innings out of the rotation and bullpen.

The trade will open up a roster spot for Royals rookie infielder Humberto Arteaga, who is expected to step in for starting shortstop Adalberto Mondesi until the starter works his way back from a case of right groin pain. The D-backs, meanwhile, will add Lively to their bullpen reserves in Triple-A Reno for the time being.