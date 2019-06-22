Diamondbacks acquire Ben Lively from Royals

The Diamondbacks have acquired right-handed reliever Ben Lively from the Royals, the teams revealed Saturday. The Royals will receive cash considerations in the deal.
Lively, 27, was designated for assignment on Thursday. He was initially claimed off waivers by the Royals last September and was utilized in just five games before the end of the season. This year, he’s made just one appearance for the big league club so far, during which he blew open the end of a 7-3 loss to the Angels after giving up a three-run homer to Justin Bour in the ninth. The bulk of the righty’s playing time has come at the Triple-A level, where he’s working on a 4.07 ERA, 4.1 BB/9, and 8.8 SO/9 across 42 innings out of the rotation and bullpen.
The trade will open up a roster spot for Royals rookie infielder Humberto Arteaga, who is expected to step in for starting shortstop Adalberto Mondesi until the starter works his way back from a case of right groin pain. The D-backs, meanwhile, will add Lively to their bullpen reserves in Triple-A Reno for the time being.
Twins starter José Berríos departed Saturday’s game against the Royals with a blister on his right ring finger, per reports. It’s not yet clear whether the issue will prevent him from taking the mound for his next scheduled start, but it’s a troubling development nonetheless.
Berríos pitched through seven scoreless innings before the injury became apparent. In the top of the eighth inning, he allowed a 1-0 single to Humberto Arteaga, then fired a wild pitch to advance Arteaga to second base and walked Cam Gallagher on five pitches. Following a mound visit, he was replaced by Taylor Rogers, who permitted another two hits and three runs before the end of the inning.
Following his outing, Berríos holds an 8-3 record in 16 starts with a 2.84 ERA, 1.7 BB/9, and 8.3 SO/9 across 104 2/3 inning this season. This is the first injury that figures to affect his playing time since he suffered a minor bout of shoulder soreness in 2017.
Despite Rogers’ meltdown in the eighth, the Twins held on for the win with C.J. Cron‘s go-ahead single and Eddie Rosario‘s double in the top of the 10th. They improved to 50-26, becoming the first American League team to reach 50 wins in 2019 and the second to do so in the league (behind the 52-25 Dodgers).