Rich Hill can’t throw for at least a month, out until at least August

Rich Hill had to leave Wednesday’s start against the Giants after one inning. An MRI on Thursday revealed that he has a strained flexor tendon near his left elbow.

The injury will prevent Hill from throwing for nearly a month and will keep him on the injured list at least into August. It could be worse: guys with strained flexor tendons often team their UCLs either simultaneously or soon after. The Dodgers think that Hill has avoided that fate and Hill says he hopes to pitch again this season. Time will tell, obviously.

Julio Urias and Ross Stripling will likely split time in Hill’s absence.

Follow @craigcalcaterra