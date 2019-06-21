Rich Hill can’t throw for at least a month, out until at least August

Rich Hill had to leave Wednesday’s start against the Giants after one inning. An MRI on Thursday revealed that he has a strained flexor tendon near his left elbow.
The injury will prevent Hill from throwing for nearly a month and will keep him on the injured list at least into August. It could be worse: guys with strained flexor tendons often team their UCLs either simultaneously or soon after. The Dodgers think that Hill has avoided that fate and Hill says he hopes to pitch again this season. Time will tell, obviously.
Julio Urias and Ross Stripling will likely split time in Hill’s absence.
Last week Josh Donaldson was suspended for one game after a really dumb dustup with Pirates starter Joe Musgrove. It was basically two guys playing the “stop looking at me/I’m not looking at you” game. It all happened after Musgrove barely grazed Donaldson’s jersey and then the benches barely cleared while the two jawed at each other. It was about 67% effort on the part of everyone involved except for the umpires who went to 110% in ejecting Donaldson, Musgrove and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle over what was, basically, a case of the crankies.
Donaldson got a one-game suspension out of it. One-game suspensions are usually upheld, as MLB has a habit of just reducing suspensions on appeal rather than eliminating them. When you get one game, it’s the league’s way of saying “just sit out, OK?” But not here:
Thus endeth our long national night– er, mildly weird dream that doesn’t really elicit strong feelings and which is forgotten soon after breakfast.