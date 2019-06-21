Marlins place Jorge Alfaro on concussion IL

Catcher Jorge Alfaro has been moved to the seven-day concussion injured list, the Marlins announced Friday. Alfaro exited Thursday’s 7-6 win over the Cardinals after he took a backswing and foul tip off of his helmet and catcher’s mask, respectively. He’ll be eligible to rejoin the club as early as next week’s homestand.

This is the second significant injury for the 26-year-old backstop this season, as he missed nearly five weeks this spring with a left calf strain. So far in 2019, he’s batting .261/.312/.419 with nine home runs, 27 RBI, and a .731 OPS across 218 plate appearances.

In a series of corresponding moves, the Marlins recalled right-handed reliever Jeff Brigham from Triple-A New Orleans, purchased the contract of catcher Wilkin Castillo, transferred catcher Chad Wallach to the 60-day IL, and optioned outfielder Austin Dean to Triple-A as well. As both Alfaro and Wallach are currently indisposed with concussion symptoms, Castillo will provide some depth behind veteran starting catcher Bryan Holaday, who took over for Alfaro on Friday and holds a .250 average on the year.